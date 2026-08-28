GTA 6 Extended Look Raises One Big Question That Needs To Be Answered Before Launch

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are no slouches — we even called the PS5 the best console PlayStation ever made. However, that was nearly six years ago, and with what Rockstar is trying to pull off in "GTA 6," the game is going to be demanding a lot from that hardware. According to Netflix, the gameplay featured in the extended look was captured on a base PS5. That's good news for those who might not believe that the PS5 Pro is worth every penny, especially after Sony hiked the price on it earlier this year. However, despite how smooth the game might have looked, we need to take a look at how "GTA 5" performed when it launched on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

It is important to note that when "GTA 5" came to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, the game still only offered up to 30 FPS when running at a native 4K resolution. If you wanted 60 FPS, then you had to run the game in upscaled resolutions, using what Rockstar called Performance mode. You also had the option of running it in Performance RT mode, which retains some of the ray tracing effects added in the upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Overall, the game ran smoothly, but it's difficult to ignore the limitations it ran into, even on the newer hardware of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

While it's still too early to say that the current generation of consoles will hold "GTA 6" back, it will be surprising if Rockstar has somehow found a way to achieve higher quality visuals than in "GTA 5" while running it at performance benchmarks we weren't even seeing on the older, presumably less-intensive "GTA 5" when it hit these same consoles.