3 Disadvantages Of Bone Conduction Headphones

Bone conduction headphones are a popular choice for some, mainly because they don't plug your ears. You can hear what's going on around you, which is especially useful for runners or those who commute or walk in busy urban areas. And they are typically comfortable, sitting in front of your ears with hooks that wrap around the ear or some around the back of your head or neck. They work by sending vibrations through your cheekbones, which your brain processes as sound.

I have worn and reviewed countless pairs of the best bone conduction headphones, in-ear buds, headphones, as well as clip-on style open-ear buds to compare. So, I have a good idea of how they work, fit, sound quality, and advantages and disadvantages. At the top of the list of advantages alongside being able to remain aware of your surroundings is that they are suitable for those who find in-ears uncomfortable or can't find the right eartip fit for their ears. That said, there are disadvantages, too, that you should consider before choosing this type of headphone.