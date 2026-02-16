5 Cheap Noise Cancelling Headphones That Are Worth Buying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sometimes you just want the world to go quiet. Whether you work in a busy office that can get noisy, or you're simply trying to enjoy a movie while your partner is in another room being loud, good noise-cancelling headphones can be helpful to keep around. While there's a great set of noise-cancelling headphones for every budget, we wanted to look at a selection that can be easy on the wallet while still providing a good amount of features.
Each pair of headphones on this list features some form of noise cancellation, and along with price being a factor, each pair also has a majority of positive reviews from actual customers concerning said features. Additionally, each of these headphones comes with a few additional goodies that can make them useful for activities outside of offering a quieter environment. You may even find yourself needing some creative ideas for your old headphones.
Something to remember about noise-cancelling headphones is that none of them are able to completely eliminate outside sounds. While the active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones on this list can help mute low-frequency sounds that are steady, don't expect any items on this list to completely eliminate external sounds.
Tozo HT3 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones
Based out of Seattle, Washington and established in 2015, Tozo focuses on "intelligent wearable products," and we had some nice things to say about them when ranking cheap headphone brands from worst to best. On Amazon, the company's HT3 headphones are available for $55.99, though they're frequently on sale. Along with 32 EQ audio presets and a variety of color options, these headphones also have some additional features outside adaptive noise cancellation.
The Tozo HT3 Noise Cancelling Headphones are over-ear and feature four noise-cancelling microphones that can help detect outside noise and eliminate it automatically with a single button press. The headphones themselves feature two 40mm dual dynamic unit drivers for delivering sound, and a full 2-hour charge can deliver 90 hours of music. With 3.5mm jack or Bluetooth wireless connectivity as your connection options, these headphones also feature USB-C charging. Tozo's headphones also include Spatial Audio, replaceable earpads, and six different audio technologies — including AI noise filtering during calls with the built-in microphone.
Along with being an Amazon's Choice item, these headphones hold a 4.6-star rating, over 2,140 reviews, with 235 reviews specifically highlighting the noise-cancelling tech in this wearable. Customers appreciate these headphones for their long battery life, punchy bass, and easy connectivity to devices. On the flipside, at least one user had issues with the company honoring the product's one-year warranty.
Runolim Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Headphones
Based out of China, Runolim is associated with Shenzhen Roman Technology Co., Ltd. and the Runolim Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, priced at $23.99 with periodic sales, is one of the cheaper selections on our list. Nonetheless, these headphones still have a number of features when compared to the others, and they also come in black, silver, or blue.
Runolim's over-the-ear headphones can remove 95% of external noise, and the built-in microphone is able to capture sound in high-definition. When active noise control (ANC) is active, these headphones offer 45 hours of playback on a full charge, or 70 hours when the feature is disabled. For connectivity, the headphones feature 5.3 Bluetooth and have a range of 33 feet, and there's also a 3.5mm audio cable alongside USB-C charging. However, ANC does not function with the 3.5mm cable. Runolim's headphones are made with protein leather, which is a type of vegan leather made from real proteins, while providing a natural feel.
Runolim's Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones have a 4.4-star rating with over 7,030 reviews. Along with being an Amazon's Choice item, 536 reviews mention the noise cancellation features in a positive light. Customers also like the device's lightweight, foldable design; durability; and respectable sound quality for the price. However, at least one review notes that they can be uncomfortable to wear after a long period of time.
Kvidio Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Another company based out of Shenzhen, China, Kvidio has been a registered trademark since 2021. Focusing on online retail and crafting a variety of headphones, including the Kvidio Active Noise Cancelling Headphones available for $29.99 on Amazon or $22.99 with Amazon Prime, and are available in a multitude of colors, including pink, blue, white, and black.
Featuring active noise cancellation that filters 95% of ambient noise, KVIDIO's headphones also feature a transparency mode, which allows a user to choose when they want to hear external sounds. Along with 32 ohm speakers, these over-the-ear headphones feature high-fidelity stereo sound along with digital signal processing technology for a clearer voice during phone calls. For battery life, the device can offer up to 40 hours of playtime with active noise cancellation active, and 70 hours without. It even offers fast charging, with four hours of playtime off a five-minute charge. Both 3.5mm and USB-C cables are included.
These headphones have a 4.5-star rating with over 13,350 reviews and are also an Amazon's Choice item. With 288 positive reviews concerning its noise cancellation features, customers also appreciate its comfort, easy pairing, and long battery life. On the other hand, at least one customer does mention that noise can spill from the headphones, meaning people may be able to hear what you're listening to.
Beribes Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Headphones
Seeing a launch in 2020, Beribes Headphones makes a variety of budget headphones for users, and the Beribes Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $32.93 can frequently be on sale and also offer several color options, including black, blue, and silver. For those with kids, it's also worth noting the company makes budget headphones that have an 85dB volume limit for hearing protection, though the company's noise-cancelling headphones have some features, as well.
Along with active noise cancellation that can eliminate 95% of machine noise, the Beribes Hybrid Headphones also feature a transparency mode that can be activated with the press of a button. Featuring 40mm drivers, these headphones promise to offer deep bass and immersive sound. With a foldable design, the Beribes also include a USB-C cable for charging and a 3.5mm cable for switching between Bluetooth and wired connections. Users can also get 4 hours of battery life with a 5-minute charge, whereas the device can also offer 45 hours on a full charge while using ANC, or 70 hours without.
With a 4.4-star rating, over 5,830 reviews, and the Amazon's Choice approval, over 330 reviews mention something positive about the noise cancellation features in these headphones. Customers also appreciate the headphones' easy ability to switch between devices, strong battery life, and communicative customer support. However, users also mention that they can be uncomfortable for some due to their flat design when seated on one's head. Nonetheless, it can still be a great gadget that's able to make working from home easier.
Amazon Basics Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
There can be a number of reasons why Amazon Basics products can be so cheap, though Amazon acting as both the manufacturer and retailer certainly helps. The company makes a variety of products under this brand, including the Amazon Basics Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $39.99. They can frequently go on sale, and there are some additional features customers appreciate outside of the active noise cancellation.
With the option to switch between active noise cancelling and a transparency mode for hearing your surroundings, Amazon's headphones also come with dual 40mm drivers and include the ability to easily switch between two active devices with 5.3 Bluetooth. For calls and conversations, these headphones include five omnidirectional microphones, and there's also playback controls built directly into the device — though they will not function when connected via 3.5mm audio cable. A USB-C charging cable and 3.5mm audio cable are also included, and users can expect about 45 hours of battery life.
Amazon Basic headphones have a 4.3-star rating, over 560 reviews, and naturally get the Amazon's Choice emblem. With 10 positive reviews mentioning the active noise cancellation, customers also appreciate the long battery life, good sound, and comfortable fit. Conversely, at least one reviewer noted that the microphone sounded muffled during calls. You may also want to check out some other Amazon Basics gadgets that users swear by, as it can be a decent way to get some electronics for cheap.
How we chose these headphones
As we produced this list, the largest consideration by far was selecting items based on their noise-cancelling abilities and their price. Keeping prices at $60 or below, we also scoured Amazon reviews to ensure that the majority of actual customers approved of these headphones within their reviews, when applicable. We also looked at user reviews when it came to the quality of features, build, and ease of use. Additionally, the number of customer reviews also held an influence, with products having over thousands of reviews generally being preferred, as well as being an Amazon's Choice item as well. We also wanted to ensure that no product received less than four out of five stars when reviewed by actual customers.