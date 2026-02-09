5 Creative Uses For Your Old Headphones

The easiest way to reuse your old headphones is to repurpose them as mini speakers, as long as they still play audio, because you won't be building anything from scratch. Instead, you will simply be boosting the audio output, making it loud enough for a quiet setting like your workstation, kitchen, or nightstand. These won't be as loud or bass-heavy as conventional speakers, but they are fun for casual listening. Plus, it's a neat setup and wouldn't take more than half an hour of your time.

All you need are two paper cups, a cylindrical water bottle, or a mug, basically anything hollow that can help boost the sound. If you are using a water bottle, make sure to cut it into two equal halves, so that the output stays consistent and the setup looks clean. Now, place each headphone speaker on one side of the object you are using, and secure them in place. Avoid strong adhesives since they can damage the headphones. Tape is a safer option.

The next step is to reposition the speakers so that they face in the same direction, not towards each other. You can even remove the headband if needed and use just the wired drivers. Once that's done, you can start playing sound with your DIY mini speakers. Experiment with different volume levels until you get the best output.