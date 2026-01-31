15 Cheap Headphone Brands Ranked From Worst To Best
If you're trying to buy new cheap headphones, it's good to know what specifications, features, and form you want. It's also important to know how trustworthy or reliable the brand you're buying from is, as this could steer your decision in new directions. Knowing about a headphone brand can help you decide whether you buy from a company or skip it. If the company has a reputation for poor-quality products, offers so many different gadgets that it's hard to pick, or doesn't give you value for money, it may be worth skipping.
To help steer you in the right direction, here's a ranking of 15 popular cheap headphone brands. To create and order this list, we've looked at a variety of factors including user feedback, critical reviews, and awards won by the company. These are all manufacturers whose primary output is budget tech, excluding companies which do top-end gadgetry even if it has a few budget options too. So don't expect to see the likes of Sony, Bose, JBL, or Beats.
Good news for prospective buyers is that the 'best' part of this list is much longer than the 'worst' part, and only a very small handful of companies are actively worth avoiding. The rest all offer good-value tech — some are just better-value than others.
Amazon Basics
For certain things, customers swear by cheap Amazon Basics gadgets. Items like charging stands, tripods, and mice can be picked up from the e-retailer's brand for low prices, and they'll do the job fine. This isn't the case for Amazon Basics headphones though.
A brief search will show a variety of Amazon Basics headphones; there are wired and wireless on-ear and over-ear headphones, and earbuds too. All these products are incredibly cheap: $20 for the Bluetooth on-ears, for example. However, you'll get what you pay for, according to reviews. Testers generally aren't sold on the products, offering critical feedback on their build quality, in-box extras and audio soundstage, even if they acknowledge the low costs.
Some feedback on its headphones are more positive, though, with user reviews on the online retailer generally praising the releases from the brand. Just a note, we're just talking about Amazon Basics — the brand's other options like the Amazon Echo Buds are more widely recommended.
Onn
Like Amazon, Walmart has its own range of tech gadgets. Onn sells a broad range of kit including tablets, TVs, iPhone cases, and headphones. It releases quite a few different headphones; there are different kinds of over-ear, sports earbuds, open-ears and wired options too.
Walmart is one of the nation's most trusted retailers, and it's handy to pick up your new earbuds while you're grocery shopping. Plus, the prices can be tempting: on Walmart's website, Onn wired headphones sell for under $10, and wireless cans and earbuds for under $20. Plus, discounts are common.
However, users aren't often keen on Onn earbuds. User reviews on Walmart's website are usually around 3.6 or 3.7 out of 5 — lower than others we'll see on this list. Users criticize elements of the design, touch controls and low volume. Many are still happy with their purchase, due to paying little for it, but the number of 1-star scores speaks for itself.
Tozo
If you search on Amazon for cheap earbuds, you're likely to see the name Tozo pop up frequently. The Seattle-based tech brand is prolific, and a search of its website finds countless options. There's a family of over-ear headphones called HT, and multiple clip-style and sports-hook open earbuds with names like OpenWear and OpenOrb. Its vast family of in-ear earbuds includes the NC, T, A, Crystal Pods and Golden lines, each with various numbers.
Tozo earbuds can make great under-$50 tech gifts, and some of its products offer features that rivals lack. For example its NC20 Pro has a touchscreen on its case. And it's true that the brand has won design awards, like being a gold winner of the Muse Design Awards for the Tozo Open Ultra and Crystal Pods.
However, some Tozo users report durability concerns with the earbuds, and online some users have criticized the ANC for not working very well. Many others defend the earbuds though, so it's still a brand worth considering — as long as you receive recommendations on which models to buy, and don't have to wade through its entire product list.
AceFast
If you miss the retro-tech look of pastel acrylic colors and see-through gadgets, then AceFast will draw your eye. Certain picks from the Chinese company's line-up will stand out with charging cases you can peer through, flashy colors and distinctive designs. AceFast offers a wide array of audio products including portable speakers and over-ears, plus a range of very affordable true wireless and open earbuds. Options you'll most likely find online include its AceFit line of sports-hook earbuds and AceClip cuff-link buds, each with different models.
These might appeal because of their design. There are colorful options, with the AceFast H7 over-ears coming with a range of colorful earcups, while the T9 in-ears are sold in a wide array of hues. This latter option, and picks like the AceFit Pro, have on-case power indicators, and that Pro model is one of many with a see-through case. Very retro — and low-cost too.
For however good they look AceFast earbuds often receive low review scores from critics. The biggest flaw that reviewers point out, is audio quality; it isn't on par with rivals' products, even if many praise elements like design features and faster-than-average charging speeds.
Raycon
If you've heard of Raycon, it's very likely from one source. The brand is a prolific sponsor of YouTube videos, and if you follow mid- or large-sized channels, you've probably heard your favorite content creator talk to you about this audio company's releases. So you'd be justified for wondering how good the kit really is.
A relatively recent brand, Raycon began releasing buds in 2017; it was co-created by rapper Ray J. And it's gained some popularity — according to the company, Raycon has sold 4 million pairs of headphones. Raycon keeps its portfolio neat with only a few releases. It has Everyday, Fitness and sometimes Pro versions of earbuds, headphones and open-ears. Buy from it, and you don't have to waste your time poring over the differences between various indiscernible models.
However, the reception from users tends to be negative about Raycons. Feedback from reviewers, users, and forum commenters criticizes elements like the build quality, saying it feels cheap and isn't very durable, and also the audio performance, which offers an overwhelmingly bassy sound.
Koss
Koss is a legacy American audio brand. Having been founded back in 1958, releasing in that year personal listening stereophones, the brand has been making audio products longer than many of the other companies on this list combined.
Nowadays, the company is best known for releasing a wide variety of over- and on-ear headphones, the majority of which retails for under $100. Its Porta Pro is a distinctive line of stripped-back on-ears, and it also has a few other families of device, including wireless and in-ear options. Buyers looking for a slightly different device may be drawn to Koss' range. The models are certainly unique, and offer specs that'll appeal to audiophiles, all with reasonable prices.
However, Koss headphones generally receive mixed reviews from people who've used them. Professional reviewers tend to be more negative, pointing out the fragile build quality of its lightweight Porta Pro model, and a limited soundstage coming from it. Users tend to be more positive, even if they level similar complaints about units being easily-breakable.
SoundMagic
If you know the name SoundMagic from anything, it's going to be from its wired earbuds. The Chinese company's E11C from 2018 were revered as being some of the best wired earbuds audiophiles could buy, and it set up the brand's reputation for sonic performance on a low budget. Since then, its E-C series has remained popular.
This isn't the only kind of tech that SoundMagic sells, though. It has a small range of over-ear headphones, and the occasional neck-band earbuds, plus some wireless buds. Its limited release output makes SoundMagic rare amongst its peers on this list; while most aim for quantity, SoundMagic focus on quality.
Beyond its beloved wired earbuds, SoundMagic's over-ears have received mixed reviews from users. Other headphones from the company have received criticism for sonic shortcomings, volume that doesn't go high enough, and the fact that you can't swap out ear pads when they wear out.
Baseus
Many of the audio companies on this ranking create a few other kinds of gadget, but Baseus is the other way around. It primarily focuses on kit like power banks, chargers and smart security cameras, but recently it's also been pushing further into the audio market.
Right now you can find gadgets like the Inspire XC1 open earbuds, Bass BP1 Pro in-ear buds, and Inspire XP1 noise-cancelling buds, each of them costing a relatively modest amount. The selection is quite limited for now, but the company has been putting out new headphones at a commendable cadence and we'll likely see new ones released with regularity.
Reviews on Baseus audio products tend to be mixed. In our Baseus XH1 headphones review, we praised it for offering a premium design and good sound for less money than you'd normally pay. However, reviews of other products from the company are mixed, especially its older kit. Baseus has even begun working with music heavyweight Bose for some of its most recent releases, like in the aforementioned XH1, cementing it as a brand to watch in the near future.
OneOdio
Unlike many other of the brands on this list, OneOdio's affordable headphones tend to be designed for particular users. Its Studio or Monitor headphones are designed for budding music performers, DJs or engineers, while its OpenRock sub-brand releases open earbuds for fitness users.
However the brand also does release standard over-ears through its Focus line, so it has a range of options for everyone... except those who want standard wireless earbuds. A common feature between its products, and a draw for users, is the consistently high battery life. For example the Focus A6 over-ears last for 75 hours, while the OpenRock S with carry case offers 60 hours of listening time. The brand has also won awards for certain products, like the Monitor 60 which was granted a Visual Grand Prix Award in 2024.
Reviewers aren't always won over by OneOdio's headphones though, especially its Focus ones. A major criticism is sound quality, with bass that's blown out and overwhelms other elements of music. Some releases from the brand have also been accused of being uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time. However, not all reviews concur, and some are more positive on these elements.
CMF
CMF is a sub-brand of British tech company Nothing, created in 2023 to release affordable tech, and it's doing a great job based on our CMF Phone 2 Pro review. Like its parent brand it has various products including smartphones, smartwatches, and headphones.
In particular, there's the CMF Buds, wireless in-ears which come in a variety of Pro and budget variants, and the over-ear CMF Headphone Pro. The selection isn't huge compared to some other brands' offerings, but they have unique designs. For example the earbuds have a dial on the case, used to control volume and play or pause tracks, while the headphones look distinct with vibrant color options and large ear pads.
CMF stands for: Color, Material, Finish, and the strategy helped, as it won Good Design Awards for various devices in 2024, including its Buds Pro 2. Reviewers tend to be positive about CMF's headphones. In part this is because of the distinguished designs, but a few features have turned heads too. This includes hearing tests and a bass slider in the headphones, and the earbuds' dial.
Soundcore
Soundcore is a sub-brand of everything-maker Anker, releasing audio-visual products. This includes projectors and speakers — you might own one and not know, because they usually say 'Anker' on them — and it releases earbuds and headphones too.
People choose Anker's products for their premium looks. Its Liberty earbuds are small and refined, while its Space One headphones are colorful and distinctive. Its flagship models generally receive positive reviews from publications, with many saying the feature set and noise cancellation are good, although some reviewers are muted in their praise.
Soundcore also makes sleep earbuds and open-ears, showing itself to be a pioneer in the latter category. Its AeroFit 2 Pro can be adjusted between open-ear or in-ear modes, and the AeroFit Pro can be switched between open-ear and neck-band buds. You sometimes have to look past its cheapest products to find a good buy from Soundcore, though. And you should be aware that Anker recalls on power banks have happened in the past – though not for Soundcore products.
Soundpeats
Of all the cheap headphone brands in the top five spots of this list, Soundpeats is likely the one you haven't heard of. The Chinese brand was founded in 2010, and began selling in the U.S. in 2013, but has turned heads recently with well-received releases.
Soundpeats makes all kinds of audio products including headphones, open earbuds and in-ear buds, with the latter being the most prolific. Of these it has the Air and Capsule stem-toting buds, the latter designed for audiophiles with noise cancellation and more advanced internals, and the H models that don't have stems.
This latter family is where Soundpeats have most recently seen huge success. The Soundpeats H3 have three drivers instead of the usual one, while still being affordable. The result has been as praised by reviewers as by users. Unlike some other cheap headphone brands, Soundpeats doesn't release products so regularly that its range becomes confusing; you can browse its website and clearly understand its options.
JLab
If you're shopping for cheap earbuds or headphones, you've likely seen JLab, as the manufacturer makes popular options which bring great features at lower prices. JLab, a California-based audio company, also sponsored the Birmingham Bowl, so college football fans will recognize its logo.
While it sells some speakers and office headsets, JLab is best known for earbuds and headphones. Other than a few luxury releases, its output is affordable. It has headphones like the JBuds Lux, and earbuds including the Go Pods ANC and the tiny JBuds Mini.
Reviewers across the web heap praise on JLab's options, for offering noise cancellation at low prices, even if the audio quality isn't comparable to rivals. We listed the JBuds Lux as some of the best reviewed headphones for less than $100 based on user ratings. JLab regularly releases new earbuds, especially open-ear models and sports options, including some of the world's first open headphones (as opposed to earbuds) in the JBuds Open Wireless.
Skullcandy
You've probably heard of Skullcandy. The U.S.-based audio company is a major headphone brand judging by customer satisfaction, and has been around for over 20 years. It's the go-to brand for snowboarders, from a base in ski central Park City, and skateboarders — after all its brand ambassador is Tony Hawk.
Skullcandy doesn't position itself as a budget headphone brand like other options on this list, however, most of its over-ear and in-ear options cost under $150. Yet you wouldn't be able to tell it from the quality.
That's because Skullcandy's headphones stand out with novel features not commonplace amongst rivals. Its Crusher Evo headphones have a bass slider which lets you boost low-end frequencies into overdrive. Its Method earbuds come in long charging sticks which you can clip to your belt or bag. And do other brands sell Snoopy-themed earbuds? In terms of reception, reviews generally tend to be positive on Skullcandy's headphones, but users are mixed on them, with many loving the bassy sound profile its products tend to have, and others hating that same trait.
Earfun
If you're looking to buy headphones or earbuds on a budget, a common name you'll hear from reviewers and money-savvy audiophiles will be Earfun.
Earfun hasn't existed as long as many of the brands on this list, being formed in 2018, and releasing its first earbuds in 2019. Since then, it's become a prolific cheap audio brand. Its Wave Pro and Tune Pro over-ears offer fantastic battery lives, solid builds and commendable audio, while the Free and Air in-ear series are full of features that you rarely get in affordable models, including editable noise cancellation settings and a listening test.
Tech review brands regularly laden Earfun tech with perfect review scores and inclusions in round-ups of the best headphones and earbuds, and it's rare to see an Earfun product get criticized: another good reason to feel secure in picking up its buds. It's not just reviewers who think Earfun are worth paying attention to. Some of its releases win prestigious design awards, like the Red Dot Design Award for the Air Pro 4+ in-ear headphones.
Methodology
This list was created by considering all headphone brands which predominantly release gadgets under $120, and are available in the U.S. either in stores or online. Personal experience with the brands was used to determine the order, drawing on expertise from hundreds of headphones tested from these and other similar brands. Factors like audio performance, build quality, and feature set of the brand's devices were taken into account, as well as the overall value proposition of its tech. So too was the general reliability, quality, and diversity of the company's offerings.
To inform the exact order of this list and supplement personal experience, some other factors were taken into consideration. These included design awards, user ratings online, review scores from professional reviewers, and previous coverage at BGR.