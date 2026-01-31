15 Cheap Headphone Brands Ranked From Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're trying to buy new cheap headphones, it's good to know what specifications, features, and form you want. It's also important to know how trustworthy or reliable the brand you're buying from is, as this could steer your decision in new directions. Knowing about a headphone brand can help you decide whether you buy from a company or skip it. If the company has a reputation for poor-quality products, offers so many different gadgets that it's hard to pick, or doesn't give you value for money, it may be worth skipping.

To help steer you in the right direction, here's a ranking of 15 popular cheap headphone brands. To create and order this list, we've looked at a variety of factors including user feedback, critical reviews, and awards won by the company. These are all manufacturers whose primary output is budget tech, excluding companies which do top-end gadgetry even if it has a few budget options too. So don't expect to see the likes of Sony, Bose, JBL, or Beats.

Good news for prospective buyers is that the 'best' part of this list is much longer than the 'worst' part, and only a very small handful of companies are actively worth avoiding. The rest all offer good-value tech — some are just better-value than others.