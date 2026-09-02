5 Sci-Fi Movie Trailers That Lied To Their Audience

Movies can live or die depending on the trailer that sets them up. Give the world a good preview, and the excitement levels will guarantee a solid opening weekend, no matter what the critics end up saying. Trailers are the best part of going to the movies, after all.

On some occasions, though, trailers commit a cardinal sin that leaves fans either outraged or baffled by what they end up with — they tease a movie audiences don't end up seeing at all. A last-minute change in plans or a daring choice to over-embellish can leave audiences hyped for a movie they don't end up seeing on opening night. When it does arrive, it might deviate slightly from what was initially put out into the world, but it's enough to leave a bitter taste in the mouths of fans who were excited to see what they were being sold on.

With that, we've scanned through some great trailers for sci-fi movies gone by to see just how much we were originally sold on and whether it really made an impact, after all. To start things off, we've gone back to one of the most criminal bits of marketing from way back when, for a movie that was doomed from the start.