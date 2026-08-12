5 Best Tom Cruise Sci-Fi Movies, Ranked

He might seem to defy the laws of physics and human nature with just about every film he's been in for the last decade or so, but every so often there have been movies Tom Cruise has starred in that even go beyond his usual limits. Science fiction has a tendency to do that, and in the case of the box-office-hauling Cruise missile, there are a handful of movies he's taken the lead in that haven't just been great movies, but have also ended up being some of the best in his entire filmography.

During his brief sci-fi stint, Cruise has braved futuristic worlds, squared off against all manner of interplanetary dangers, and had steamy head trips that even the audience wasn't fully aware he was on to begin with. Taking all these into careful consideration, we've put together a ranking of the greatest Tom Cruise science fiction films to find out which is the best. It's been a tough job, but the great thing about one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars is that you're always going to get something to watch and take something away with you. Unless, of course, someone dares to mention "The Mummy," which no one should ever do. Not ever.