Every Alien Movie Directed By Steven Spielberg, Ranked

Did you think that this list was going to be three movies and a bit of discussion about "Disclosure Day"? After fending off the Soviets in an eclectic mix of elderly action, Harrison Ford's tired delivery, and Shia LaBeouf, the titular hero uncovers crystal skulls that connect back to an alien culture. It was a rotten end to a rotten movie in 2008, and it still stings as Indie and company watch a giant, '50s-style saucer emerge from the ground.

The conversations around "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" have persisted for nearly two decades now, and it's never a fun conversation. Unlike the previous movies, which were all brushed with mysticism and God itself, the turn to a sci-fi twist never landed. It's due in part to the dip in quality after the heroes leave America, but it's also due to the fact that it becomes a thin nostalgia fest that suddenly pivots into grazing the 1950's era sci-fi, rather than jumping in head first.

It's by no means Spielberg's worst film (that goes to sci-fi nostalgia mashup Ready Player One), but it certainly has its own spot in the pantheon. In hindsight, it's also a weird signal of what was to come in modern media, as production houses have seemingly committed themselves to legacy sequels. "Top Gun," "Scrubs," "Star Trek: Picard," and more have all leaned on the nostalgia factor to create something "new." For the first time, "Indiana Jones" might have been first to something, rather than digging it up after.