Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One Was Rejected By A Promising Sci-Fi Director

Having spent a career as a master storyteller and predicting future tech with eerie accuracy in Minority Report, Steven Spielberg felt like the perfect director for bringing Ernest Cline's book, "Ready Player One," to life. Strange as it might seem, he wasn't the first pick for realizing Halliday's Easter Egg Hunt. Instead, a younger filmmaker was considered for the gig, right before the up-and-comer director found himself in Hollywood movie jail. Before Spielberg picked up Cline's book to adapt, Josh Trank was approached to direct "Ready Player One." The offer came after talk began to swirl around town about Trank's found-footage superhero film, "Chronicle," which starred Michael B. Jordan and Dane DeHaan.

Having openly stated that video games were an immense influence in the making of his directorial debut (via IGN), it made for a perfect pairing between director and impending adaptation. Even so, according to GQ, Trank turned down the job twice before Spielberg signed on to the film in 2015. While there's no doubt that Warner Bros. found a more than reasonable replacement, it could've been one of many other projects that were canned after Trank's swift fall from grace. After earning praise from critics and audiences alike, Trank followed things up with what was an almost career-ending outing, and what many deem one of the worst comic book movies ever made.