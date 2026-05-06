5 Best Time-Loop Movies Ever Made, Ranked

Science fiction has made it abundantly clear, whether it's in a super-cool DeLorean or a phone booth operated by two total dudes, time isn't always on your side. Traveling through it can lead to paradoxes, see people erased from existence, or, at the absolute worst, be caught in a time loop that they can't get out of. Sometimes those loops that have seen heroes live the same days over and over again have led to some of the most compelling and downright clever time travel stories ever put on film, and we've put together five of the best for you to watch, watch, and then watch some more.

From heroes stranded until they figure out how to save the day, or others who might as well be stuck on a treadmill through time before they step off with an invaluable life lesson, time loops have led to some great stories. With that in mind, here is a batch of movies that highlight just how brilliant, or horrifically bad, things can get when you're forced to live the same day, or even an entire life, an infinite number of times.

Take your pick of which ones are worth adding to your watchlist and try not to think about whether we've been here all before. Now, where was I? Ah, yes...Science fiction has made it abundantly clear...