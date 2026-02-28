Brad Pitt Was Disappointed With His Performance In A Classic Sci-Fi Movie

Ever-handsome Brad Pitt was really on a roll in the 1990s in terms of scoring parts in movies that became immortal and celebrated classics. From "Thelma & Louis" to "A River Runs Through It" to "California" to "Seven" to "Fight Club," and many more, he had the kind of run within a decade that some actors can only achieve in a lifetime — if they're lucky. But the only part he received an Oscar nod for during that time was in Terry Gilliam's mind-bending sci-fi thriller, "12 Monkeys" (which has an overlooked TV remake fans should watch). Pitt played Jeffrey Goines, a mental patient and ecoterrorist with wild conspiracy theories, whom Bruce Willis' protagonist, James Cole, encounters in a mental hospital when he's sent back in time.

Despite the acknowledgement of his performance from the Academy and the praise from both critics and viewers, Pitt just wasn't satisfied with the work and effort he put into portraying Goines overall. In a 2019 interview with The New York Times, the actor elaborated on why that is: "I nailed the first half of "12 Monkeys." I got the second half all wrong. That performance bothered me because there was a trap in the writing. It's not the writing's fault, but it was something that I couldn't figure out. I knew in the second half of the film I was playing the gimmick of what was real in the first half — until the last scene — and it bugged the [expletive] out of me."