5 Predictions From Sci-Fi Author Philip K. Dick That Came True

Scan some of the greatest science fiction films and shows in history, and there's a high chance that you'll see Philip K. Dick's name in the credits. "Total Recall," "Minority Report," and the pinnacle of cyberpunk splendor, "Blade Runner," are all a reality because they spilled out of the author's head way back when. But by building these worlds, Dick also filled them with technology that, at the time, was a thing of fantasy. Coming up with advanced forms of transport and even going so far as to create new marketing methods for the average Joe of tomorrow, Dick really did have it all laid out. These weren't just wild ideas from the author, though. They were predictions of what lay ahead for humanity in the years to come.

Some of Dick's best ideas have been brought to life, while others have only entered their infancy in the last few years. In between the dystopian futures and mind-breaking computer enhancements, there were nuggets of what tomorrow could look like if we tried hard enough. But which were the best predictions that Dick got right with startling accuracy, and which beloved stories did they make an appearance in? Here are five different ways that prove Dick was ahead of the curve and just how close they are to bridging the gap between fact and futuristic fiction.