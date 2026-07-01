5 Best Cyberpunk Movies Ever Made, Ranked

By 1988, when Katsuhiro Otomo adapted his manga "Akira" into an anime, fans had already set foot in the world of Neo Tokyo. The rest of the world simply wasn't ready for what was in store. From the moment his adaptation of his own work fires up, it's easy to get hypnotized by the towering city and the light show unfolding during the high-speed bike chase that would make the film immortal, and by a skid that would be replicated in popular culture for decades.

"Akira" remains one of the great cyberpunk movies because of its density. Neo-Tokyo, for all its high-speed and momentum that's felt through the Capsules' high-speed chase with the Clowns, still feels as overpopulated as you'd expect a city of this magnitude to become. The hustle and bustle of a world that's been overpowered by technology and corporate greed is felt, and that's all before Tetsuo Shima gets snatched up and becomes the most terrifying force on the planet.

The finale remains one of the most harrowing third acts in animation, as Kaneda fights his friend to the death, or until he becomes a giant organic mass that can't be stopped. It's arguably this moment, and so many others in Otomo's gripping story, that feel impossible to tell in any other medium, which explains why the lengthy battle to bring it to live action has failed. Honestly, though, with a film that still looks this incredible, why would you need to?