5 Subscription Services That Are Actually Worth The Money, According To Users

It's 2026, and that means one of the truths we all live with is that many of the services and products we know and love come with a subscription plan and a recurring charge. While we have offered our take on how to avoid common mistakes when subscribing to streaming services, there are many advantages to such subscriptions. If done right, subscribing to something can actually be pretty worthwhile, because it allows you to take advantage of certain perks or try something new in a rent-to-own format.

To get to the bottom of what subscriptions actual users swear by, we scoured forums, Reddit, and reviews sites to see which monthly charges are worth their weight in recurring bills. For that, we not only considered the price you'll pay, but we also focused on some of the under-the-radar options. You'll find online shopping (no, it isn't Prime), the absolute best bang for your buck streaming service, and a few others in unique categories — all highly rated according to real people who use the services. Let's start subscribing a bit smarter.