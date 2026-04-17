5 Subscription Services That Are Actually Worth The Money, According To Users
It's 2026, and that means one of the truths we all live with is that many of the services and products we know and love come with a subscription plan and a recurring charge. While we have offered our take on how to avoid common mistakes when subscribing to streaming services, there are many advantages to such subscriptions. If done right, subscribing to something can actually be pretty worthwhile, because it allows you to take advantage of certain perks or try something new in a rent-to-own format.
To get to the bottom of what subscriptions actual users swear by, we scoured forums, Reddit, and reviews sites to see which monthly charges are worth their weight in recurring bills. For that, we not only considered the price you'll pay, but we also focused on some of the under-the-radar options. You'll find online shopping (no, it isn't Prime), the absolute best bang for your buck streaming service, and a few others in unique categories — all highly rated according to real people who use the services. Let's start subscribing a bit smarter.
Walmart+
If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, signing up for another shopping service could feel redundant and unnecessary. However, users of Walmart+ swear by its value largely because of all the perks that add up over time just through normal use. The service offers the expected free next-day and two-day shipping to compete with Prime's equivalent, which is still a solid option, but it's the free local delivery that can really start to feel valuable. Many users note that it saved them time in shopping and allowed them to access a premium delivery feature for free. This free delivery quickly helps you recoup the $98/year service, especially if you get multiple deliveries each month.
Walmart+ also offers many ancillary perks, which, right now, includes the choice of streaming Peacock or Paramount+ for no added cost. There's also an offer to save 10 cents per gallon of gas at participating gas stations. Add that to third-party savings from other vendors, free flat tire repair at Walmart Auto Care Centers, and more, and it's easy to see why users say this service is totally worth it.
Apple TV+
With all the options for streaming shows and movies, it can be hard to choose which video option is the best for you. As the originator, Netflix is the most popular option of the streaming category and many users love HBO Max for its vast catalog, but we're giving the top video streaming option to Apple TV+. Many users note that, thanks to Apple's massive investment in prestige-quality shows and movies, it's really quite similar in value to something like HBO Max.
One interesting reason we love Apple TV+ as a go-to video streaming service is what you get with the monthly premium. While many other offerings have tiers and, even if you pay for the base level, you aren't guaranteed an ad-free experience, Apple TV+ has simply one tier to choose from. This gives you automatic 4K viewing (reserved on many of the other streaming platforms for the higher-priced offerings), and an ad-free experience for all the Apple-produced movies, TV, and more. And thanks to a serious investment in A-list directors and talent, there's an almost endless stream of excellent programming and viewer-loved content.
AMC Stubs A-List
If you're looking to get your content fix, but you want to get out of the house and into the real world, then a movie subscription service is something great to consider. As we covered back in 2018 when MoviePass was running out of cash, this type of service can feel too good to be true. Today, the movie theater subscription world is a little bit different. There are lots of regional movie theater chains that offer their own subscription models, but for the purposes of this list, we scoured reviews of the two biggest chains: Regal vs. AMC.
While many users note that dollar-for-dollar, the Regal plan is a better deal, there are upcharges for certain formats like Dolby Digital or iMAX, and even some extra fees for going at peak hours. It's for that reason that we'll have to agree with Reddit fans that AMC Stubs A-List gives you the most straight-forward offer. The plan allows you to see up to four movies per week, and it doesn't nickel-and-dime you based on the film — with very few event-focused exceptions. You'll also get access to some other perks, such as concession size upgrades, extra points earnings, and more.
Costco membership
Beyond streaming and online ordering, one of the best in-store, shopping club experiences has to be the Costco membership. While Sam's Club and BJ's do have their share of valuable offerings, Costco's brand loyalty and well-reviewed Kirkland products make it an obvious choice if you buy in bulk and take advantage of membership savings. When asked what their favorite subscription in any category is, many users name Costco first and foremost.
While a big-box membership can feel like a steep barrier to entry, particularly if you don't have obvious bulk needs, some customers note that even Costco's tech or appliance deals could be worth the price tag. Consider if you're looking to buy a TV, for example, and the hypothetical price could save you $200 compared to buying it at an electronics store. Costco is $65 per year for a base-level membership and $130 for the Executive plan. That one purchase alone can make it worth it, not to mention the savings on everyday items like groceries and household products. Costco also offers extra warranty options for large appliances, heaping on even more value.
Ableton Live 12 Suite (rent-to-own)
While there are a lot of more niche subscriptions out there, whether it's meal-prep offerings, item-of-the-month clubs, or self-improvement apps, we wanted to provide something that's a little more of an interesting format. In the audio and video production world, many apps are starting to offer a subscription model. Apple, for example, announced its new Creator Studio subscriptions earlier this year aimed at "prosumers" who want access to a ton of apps for monthly or yearly price — rather than one large upfront expenditure.
This is especially helpful for those who want to try apps, but on the other hand, many longtime creatives lament this format as it means you'll never outright own the tools you rely on to create content. Ableton, another leading name in live music and audio production, has taken this criticism to heart and offers a different model: a rent-to-own option for its flagship Ableton Live 12 Suite. Real users love this approach, because it gives them the best of both worlds: access to a pro-tier app for a small periodic price. That monthly payment actually goes toward eventually owning the program outright. It would be great to see this model applied to other software- and hardware-based offerings.
How we chose the subscription options
As you probably see in your daily life, there is no shortage of subscription-based services out there, which made it an exciting challenge to narrow this list down to just five options. There are at least a dozen other services across a variety of categories that are worthy of being added to such a list, if you do the math. For this roundup, though, we wanted to ensure our research stayed centered on subscriptions that real people actually value for their convenience or joy.
We also set out to make sure the list felt unique. We've all heard of the biggest streaming music and video services, and it's likely that you've got a Prime membership. But what are the other, slightly lesser-known subscriptions that might be worth your time? That's where this list comes in, offering a well-rounded slate of subscriptions that can bring you great value in a sea of bloated monthly bills.