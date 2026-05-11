3 Reasons Why Your VR Headset Is Collecting Dust
Not too long ago, it may have been possible to reasonably argue that virtual reality (VR) headsets were poised for a breakthrough in popularity. However, it now seems any initial enthusiasm about these devices has worn off. As Business Insider reports, while sales of lighter tech-enabled smart glasses may be increasing, in 2025, shipments of heavier VR headsets appear to have dropped by about 43%. As a VR headset owner, I can personally speak to factors that may be driving this trend.
In early 2020, looking for a device that would let me escape the confines of my apartment with a pandemic quickly approaching, I purchased an Oculus Go. I was impressed enough at the time to purchase an Oculus Quest (now called Meta Quest) shortly after. For a few months, I used the Quest almost daily. Games like "The Climb" allowed me to simulate an extreme sports experience, "Superhot VR" almost convinced me I was in "The Matrix," and VR apps like "Mission: ISS" leveraged the technology to offer a small glimpse of what space travel might actually look like from an astronaut's perspective.
From where I'm typing this, I can look directly at the closet where I keep my Meta Quest. It's been there for four years. While the novelty of VR kept me engaged at first, it's been a while since I've felt the need to strap on the headset. The reasons why might shed some light on the waning popularity of these devices.
Wearing a VR headset isn't actually convenient
As immersive as VR worlds can be, it's worth addressing a basic point right off the bat: Actually accessing those worlds isn't exactly comfortable or convenient. Research indicates that, while it's not necessarily a major problem, discomfort isn't particularly uncommon among users of VR headsets. I can attest to the fact that these devices certainly never felt like they were designed with ergonomics in mind. The headset is noticeably heavy, and to ensure a seamless VR experience, you have to wear it fairly tightly. This caused me headaches on more than one occasion.
Now, I remember my Quest allowed me to "draw" an invisible perimeter around my body before I started playing any games or opening up any experiences. The perimeter was meant to ensure I didn't bump into anything or trip over anything in the real world while the VR headset's screen dominated my visual field. If I stepped outside of the perimeter, the device would alert me.
On the one hand, this basic safety feature allowed me to indulge in VR experiences ranging from simulated fitness classes ("Supernatural") to boxing ("Creed: Rise to Glory") without worrying about accidentally punching a hole in the wall. On the other hand, it's still difficult to fully relax into that kind of experience when you can't see (and to some extent, can't hear) what's actually going on around you. No doubt, spending more than half an hour or so isolating your senses from the real world with an uncomfortable device strapped to your head can start to feel disorienting and unnatural.
VR isn't ideal for extended usage
My personal experience isn't the only evidence to suggest that VR headsets suffer from a "This is fun, but in limited doses" effect. According to a report from AR Insider, the vast majority of VR headset users spend a maximum of six hours a week in VR. About 30% of users spend less than an hour a week using their devices.
In a World Economic Forum editorial, Jeremy Bailenson, the founding director of Stanford University's Virtual Human Interaction Lab, speaks to the strengths of this technology while admitting that spending more than half an hour in a virtual world probably isn't advisable. Bailenson explains that VR can have productive uses that include training firefighters, offering "field trips" to help users learn about climate change, and even promoting empathy by letting users inhabit other bodies. I can personally state that the "Anne Frank House VR" experience brought me to tears by giving me a peek into the experience of hiding from oppression in a small attic.
That said, as Bailenson points out, VR environments don't perfectly resemble ours. This alone can fatigue the senses. In addition, there's something that feels inherently "bad for you" about spending hours cut off from what's actually happening around you. These are certainly reasons my VR sessions were never that long. The problem is, starting up the device and navigating to an app takes a few minutes on its own. After a while, without making a conscious decision, I started to silently decide that using VR for half an hour wasn't worth the hassle of starting a session.
In my experience, VR games offer quick hits of novelty
Thinking back on how much fun VR was when I first bought my devices, only to realize that writing this article has done nothing to make me want to take the Quest down from the closet shelf to jump back in, VR starts to feel like, well, a gimmick. At least, that's my impression from an average consumer's perspective. Here's the main problem I'm remembering: While the coolest VR games and experiences felt new and exciting, they didn't offer much beyond that.
For example, one of the most popular VR experiences from my time using the Quest was "Richie's Plank Experience." I'll admit, this was fun to play and even more fun to use as a way of introducing others to VR. The game/app simulates walking a plank off a skyscraper. Even though you know it's VR, it's hard to convince yourself to take the plunge.
But once you do, the experience is over in five seconds. On the other hand, while "Supernatural VR" may be the gold standard for showcasing the unique features a VR game can offer, as someone who always struggled to complete video games, I finished that one up in a weekend consisting of multiple short gaming sessions. Once I got used to the gimmick, the replay value dropped off a cliff. After a while, it didn't seem worth it to spend money on games and apps that offered nothing more than a few moments of "Wow, this is cool!" excitement.
VR does have its benefits
None of this is meant to suggest that VR is a useless technology. While I might not have donned my headset in almost half a decade, I can't say I'm unhappy I ever bought one. For close to a year, the Go and Quest delivered enough entertainment to justify their costs.
That said, some of their most rewarding experiences ended up being lesser versions of experiences I could have had in the real world. Sure, I could burn some calories while pseudo-dancing to classic tunes with "Supernatural," but working out in the real world is more convenient. I enjoyed using VR to simulate hikes, but doing so often reminded me that, hey, I might be better off just going on an actual hike.
What's worth noting is that VR's real value may be found outside of the consumer gaming and recreational spaces. For instance, VR can be a resource-friendly tool for training surgeons, truck drivers, and others. VR can also enhance the effectiveness of exposure therapy programs for people with PTSD. After all, when we take a step back, we should remember that VR is a relatively new technology. It makes perfect sense that it hasn't come close to realizing its true potential yet. In the meantime, if, like me, you own one of these devices, it's worth exploring some productive and fun uses for an old VR headset. If you're just getting started with the Quest, you should also learn more about the essential Quest VR apps you may want to download first.