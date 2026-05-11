3 Reasons Why Your VR Headset Is Collecting Dust

Not too long ago, it may have been possible to reasonably argue that virtual reality (VR) headsets were poised for a breakthrough in popularity. However, it now seems any initial enthusiasm about these devices has worn off. As Business Insider reports, while sales of lighter tech-enabled smart glasses may be increasing, in 2025, shipments of heavier VR headsets appear to have dropped by about 43%. As a VR headset owner, I can personally speak to factors that may be driving this trend.

In early 2020, looking for a device that would let me escape the confines of my apartment with a pandemic quickly approaching, I purchased an Oculus Go. I was impressed enough at the time to purchase an Oculus Quest (now called Meta Quest) shortly after. For a few months, I used the Quest almost daily. Games like "The Climb" allowed me to simulate an extreme sports experience, "Superhot VR" almost convinced me I was in "The Matrix," and VR apps like "Mission: ISS" leveraged the technology to offer a small glimpse of what space travel might actually look like from an astronaut's perspective.

From where I'm typing this, I can look directly at the closet where I keep my Meta Quest. It's been there for four years. While the novelty of VR kept me engaged at first, it's been a while since I've felt the need to strap on the headset. The reasons why might shed some light on the waning popularity of these devices.