3 Smart Glasses Amazon Users Actually Recommend (And 2 To Avoid)
Smart glasses are futuristic pieces of technology that bring the power of AI — and your legacy devices such as smartphones, tablets, or laptops — right above your nose, helping you not only interact with the things in front of you in a more meaningful way but also improve convenience by reducing reliance on your smartphone. They can help with navigation, live translation, hands-free calling, and music, as well as let you step into immersive Extended Reality (XR) experiences.
However, because smart glasses are a newer technology, there are unfortunately many manufacturers offering substandard products to in a bid to jump on the bandwagon. If you're not careful with your selection, you may end up choosing a pair that not only doesn't deliver value for the price but may simply not work. Also, some gimmicky products are marketed as "smart" glasses while offering little to no real smart functionality.
To help you pick tried-and-tested options that work exactly as they claim, we've combed through the biggest online retail platform, Amazon, to determine the products with stamps of approval from actual users. Spoiler alert: these include the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2), the Viture Luma Pro, and the OhO Smart Glasses. Additionally, we've pointed out two pairs of smart glasses — by CatXQ and Yunseity — that you should avoid at all costs. They have substandard build quality and features that simply don't work, and they have rightfully been called out by Amazon reviewers.
Buy: OhO Smart Glasses
The OhO Smart Glasses, priced at just $39, have an average rating of 4 stars on Amazon and nearly 7,000 reviews. What makes them so popular is their fantastic value and the fact that they offer users an affordable entry point into the smart glasses segment. However, their affordability isn't their only draw. Despite being nearly 10x cheaper than industry giants like Ray-Ban Meta and Viture Luma Pro, the OhO glasses come with a ton of features, all of which work as advertised.
You get hands-free functionality, allowing you to receive and make calls without pulling out your phone, as well as talk to voice assistants such as Siri and Google Now. You can ask about the weather, traffic, directions, as well as any general questions you might have. Additionally, you can command them to play music through apps such as iTunes and Spotify. Users particularly love their ease of setup, especially how easily they can change the look of the glasses. You get different lenses bundled in the package along with a case and a charging cable, and all you have to do is pop out a lens and fit another into the groove.
They work with both iOS and Android devices and feature open-ear speakers on either side, so you can listen to music or talk to people while still being aware of your surroundings. Several reviews confirm that they can easily eke out around 8 hours of usage on a single charge, which is on par with what more advanced glasses offer. The only common complaint is that the volume isn't as loud as some users would like.
Buy: Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2)
The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) debuted at Meta Connect 2025 and enjoy a solid 4.2-star rating on Amazon after nearly 1,000 reviews, with the general consensus being that it's a great "recording device and an AI-assisted wearable." They last the entire day and look sleek, not gimmicky. Priced at $379, they improve upon the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) by doubling the battery life to up to 8 hours and improving video capture quality. You can now shoot at up to 3K resolution, while the previous model was restricted to 1080p.
The glasses feature a crisp 12-megapixel camera with a 100-degree first-person recording field, and because the glasses see everything you do, you can ask the Meta AI Assistant questions about what's in front of you. This can come in handy when traveling historical sites, giving you instant information. They can also help you troubleshoot issues with your car or in your workspace. Reviewers praised their audio-capturing capabilities, courtesy of the built-in 5-mic system, which lets you talk to the AI and people on calls even in noisy environments.
In addition to offering two different sizes, various lens styles, and 15+ color options, Meta AI lets you choose between different voices, including celebrities like John Cena, Awkwafina, and Keegan-Michael Key. Privacy-conscious users will also like the ability to disable voice commands, and those worried about maintenance will love that they're completely water-resistant. Another unique feature of the Meta Gen 2 that users have pointed out is that they're the only smart glasses with image stabilization. However, this feature is limited to videos recorded in 1080p and is not available at higher resolutions.
Buy: Viture Luma Pro
The Viture Luma Pro is a pair of futuristic AR smart glasses that have impressed users and experts alike, with comments such as, "[it's a] mini movie theater floating in front of you." They're powered by Sony's micro-OLED panel, which pulls up a giant 152-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, so it's not laggy. Combined with a 1200p resolution, a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, and a 52-degree first-person field of view, these glasses have earned sweeping praise for their display.
With the help of the SpaceWalker app, you can customize your view, including setting up multiple screens — like a dual-monitor setup. That means they're not only great for streaming and gaming but for work. Compatibility is another huge plus; they work with standard Android and iOS devices, as well as laptops, Steam Decks, and even handheld gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch 2. Another feature is their built-in myopia adjustment slider. You can adjust the focus up to -4.0 diopters without replacing lenses. However, if you need more than that, you also get the option of a magnetic prescription lens frame.
Users have also said that they're super comfortable to wear. That's not just because they're light (just 0.175 pounds) and don't add pressure on your ears or nose, but also because of their heat management. According to reviewers, the glasses are designed so that the front part of the legs dissipates heat, meaning no hot surfaces touch your face or the area behind your ears.
Avoid: CatXQ Smart Glasses
Priced at $40, the CatXQ Smart Glasses don't offer the bells and whistles of more advanced AI smart glasses. Their features are limited to voice assistant support, music playback, and the ability to take calls. Even then, they have failed to impress users, courtesy of their lackluster build and feature quality. With a 3.6 rating on Amazon after nearly 1,000 reviews, users particularly called out their lack of bone conduction. This means they simply play music openly through speakers instead of conducting sound waves through the bones behind your ears.
Multiple users have confirmed that the CatXQ glasses also essentially lack bass, which makes for a poor music streaming experience. They also use a special type of charging connection that is difficult to find, so, in the event you lose the charging cable, you'd lose the ability to use the glasses altogether. Furthermore, although the manufacturer claims that a touch-enabled control button makes things simple, reviewers have expressed frustration with its placement, saying it gets pressed every time they adjust the glasses, which inadvertently pauses audio or ends calls.
Reviewers also say they have chosen not to fold the arms of the glasses to avoid breaking them. One user reported that the speaker in the right arm stopped working after just two weeks, while another ultimately chose to return the product. All in all, if you're looking for an affordable pair of smart glasses to get a taste of what they're capable of, you can get a far superior product — the OhO Smart Glasses — at exactly the same price.
Avoid: Yunseity Smart Glasses
The Yunseity Smart Glasses are another pair of poorly made "smart" glasses that boast features such as hands-free calling, audio streaming, and voice assistant support but deliver little. Not only is the sound poor, as confirmed by reviewers, but the biggest issue has been the fragile build quality of these glasses.
For instance, a user who wanted to replace the included lenses with prescription lenses ended up inadvertently breaking them, while another expressed frustration at how the lenses simply wouldn't come out even though the packaging says they're replaceable. Several other reviewers shared similar experiences, saying the glasses broke quite quickly. In some instances, they even arrived broken in the box, which further highlights the poor quality.
The Yunseity glasses have a 3.4 rating on Amazon, with users saying that even though the $25 price tag might look tempting, it simply isn't worth the expense and time, and that you'd be better off "ordering the real deal," such as the Ray-Ban Meta or the Viture Luma Pro.
How we chose smart glasses to buy and avoid
To ensure our selection of smart glasses actually work, we carefully read hundreds of reviews across dozens of smart glasses listed on Amazon, prioritizing products with higher ratings along with a higher volume of reviews. We found many small-name providers pushing products with vague or seemingly fake reviews and made sure to stick to more recognized brands such as Ray-Ban Meta, Viture, and OhO.
Additionally, we selected both affordable and premium smart glasses, to offer a variety of choices depending on budgets. This also allowed us to bust the myth that all smart glasses are expensive. None of these picks are sponsored.
Next, to warn users about the questionable nature of substandard smart glasses, we studied some poorly-rated options on Amazon. After analyzing real user concerns, we picked two that showed the biggest problems with these fake products: first, poor build quality, and second, promises where features simply don't work as advertised.