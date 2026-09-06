Thunderbolt 4 Vs. 5: What's The Difference Between These USB-C Interfaces?

Thunderbolt is the pick-up truck of data transfer protocols. The latest versions of the Intel-controlled standard deliver many gigabits of throughput every second and massive DisplayPort and PCIe functionality over the same friendly USB-C connector that you use to plug into your phone or laptop. That said, the jump from 2020's Thunderbolt 4 spec to 2023's Thunderbolt 5 raises the ceiling on just how far a cable can go.

For starters, what's commonly abbreviated as TBT5 has a maximum bidirectional transfer rate of 80Gbps, double that of TBT4. The higher cap allows for an updated DisplayPort implementation going from version 1.4 to 2.1: whereas with TBT4 you could run two 4K monitors at once, you can now do three 4K monitors or two 8K monitors with TBT5. People with external PCIe accessories can also take advantage of a boost from gen-three speeds to gen-four speeds (though eGPUs aren't worth the money).

Plus, through updated USB Power Delivery compatibility, those TBT4 setups that can push 100 watts can be updated to TBT5 and max out at 240 watts. Thunderbolt 5 already has plenty of upgrades over Thunderbolt 4. But there's one particular trick it can do that requires a special cable to unlock even more gains, especially if you're working in the visual arts.