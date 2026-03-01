6 Laptop Upgrades That Aren't Worth Your Money

Laptops are the obvious choice for flexible working, but with portability comes limited customization. With a desktop PC, you can change every major component, from the display and keyboard to the processor, motherboard, and graphics card. Some laptops can be customized, but upgrades are typically narrower and more difficult than on desktops.

Cramped laptop design makes diagnosing bottlenecks harder. Recently, I splurged on an SSD for an aging Lenovo ThinkPad T-series laptop, but saw no improvement until I replaced the overheated battery, which had been throttling the laptop's performance.

If you've also been struggling with software-based solutions to boost performance and are now considering a component upgrade, be careful about the hardware parts you buy. In many cases, the perceived benefits are not realized.