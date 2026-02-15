The Cheap And Easy Way You Can Instantly Upgrade Your Old Laptop

Before you can even consider whether a RAM upgrade is right for you, you'll need to determine whether or not your RAM can be removed. In general, that boils down to whether the RAM that came with your laptop is a separate, detachable component or soldered directly onto your motherboard. The last MacBooks with removable memory were made in 2012, so most Apple laptop users won't be able to upgrade their RAM capacity. That said, many Windows laptops — particularly in the gaming category — contain detachable RAM sticks that you can swap out for faster or higher-capacity ones.

You should look into replacing your laptop's RAM only after you've confirmed that you'll be able to replace it. When the time comes for you to make the switch, it's best to look up guides on reputable sites, such as iFixIt, and follow their replacement instructions. The general process is surprisingly simple: After powering off your machine and unplugging any chargers or devices attached to it, you'll always start by opening up your laptop at the base. Following that, it's best practice to unplug the laptop battery (if you can) to prevent shorting. Skipping this step is one of the biggest mistakes DIYers make when modding their laptops. You'll then need to remove any stabilizing screws, unplug the RAM stick from its slot, then do that whole process in reverse after you plug your new RAM stick in. But before you undertake any of those steps, you'll need to ensure the RAM you're buying is compatible with your machine.