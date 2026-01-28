How Old Is Too Old To Use? When Experts Say You Should Upgrade Your Laptop

A laptop is a sizable investment, whether it's for personal purposes or professional work. As with any personal computer, it's understandable to get attached to your laptop and want to keep using it for as long as you possibly can. Unfortunately, as with other computers, laptops can't last forever. While some smart habits and upkeep will help you maximize its lifespan, your laptop will probably only last around two to five years, after which you will likely need to get a new one.

As the years go by, laptops experience wear and tear from daily use. Internal components are exposed to high heat levels, junk data gradually accumulates as read and write speeds slow, and GPUs and other key components age out of the current standard of features and functions. Precisely how many years you can expect to get out of your laptop will depend on a multitude of factors, from how often you use it to what you use it for, as well as the lengths to which you go to preserve its functions. No matter what you do, though, it is only a matter of time until the laptop simply becomes too old to do its job properly, and you have no other choice but to upgrade to something new and better.