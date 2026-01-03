The Big Mistake DIYers Make That Can Destroy Your Laptop Or Phone

One important note: With thousands of different phones and laptops out there, we can't possibly promise that this is an exhaustive explanation or guide. It's best to search reputable repair sites for your specific device, getting a rundown on where the battery is and how to disconnect it.

In general, for phones, a battery is usually one (or sometimes two) flat black rectangles packed horizontally into the device. Sometimes they'll be behind some components, other times they can be seen as you open the device. Once the battery is located, there will typically be a cable running from it that is feeding power to the device (often a very skinny ribbon cable). Disconnecting this using a plastic spudger tool or small plastic tweezers will power down the system and allow you to continue working.

Laptops can be a little easier to tear down, but it's still important to consider your planned process carefully. Opening the device is typically simpler than with phones, often only requiring the removal of a few screws. The use of an anti-static wristband to ground yourself is strongly recommended while working on laptop computers. Once inside, batteries are often visible (they often look like larger versions of phone batteries), but in some devices, such as MacBooks, these can be hidden behind other components. Locate the battery, engage the battery release slider (where present), disconnect the battery connector cable (where present), remove the battery if no connector cable is present, and then carry on.