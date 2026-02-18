This Costco Deal Is More Than Just A Powerful Laptop

Microsoft's Surface Pro (2024) is a convertible computing device that does the double duty of a large tablet with a built-in stand and a laptop (when combined with the optional keyboard). It's a pretty versatile device that's generally liked for its excellent performance, bright and beautiful OLED display, and long battery life. If you've been eyeing it for a while and are a Costco member, the warehouse giant has an excellent bundle deal for its 13-inch model that you are likely to find enticing. Costco is selling the 13-inch Surface Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, 16 GB of RAM, and 1 TB SSD for just $1,000. The same model has a price tag of $1,700 on Microsoft's online store. However, this discount isn't the only thing that makes the Costco deal great.

As mentioned, it's a bundle deal, and Costco is including the Surface Pro 13-inch Keyboard with Slim Pen along with the machine free of charge. This pen and keyboard combo is currently available for $194 on the Microsoft Store. So, if you were to buy the same bundle from Microsoft today, you'll have to shell out $1,894, whereas you can get it for just $1,000 at Costco. The deal went live on February 16 and is available till supplies last or March 1, 2026. In addition to the bundle, Costco has a running offer available with most computers, including the Surface Pro, which gives you a three-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal and a one-year subscription to McAfee Total Protection; the latter is, however, one of the apps that you should never install on Windows 11.