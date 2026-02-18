This Costco Deal Is More Than Just A Powerful Laptop
Microsoft's Surface Pro (2024) is a convertible computing device that does the double duty of a large tablet with a built-in stand and a laptop (when combined with the optional keyboard). It's a pretty versatile device that's generally liked for its excellent performance, bright and beautiful OLED display, and long battery life. If you've been eyeing it for a while and are a Costco member, the warehouse giant has an excellent bundle deal for its 13-inch model that you are likely to find enticing. Costco is selling the 13-inch Surface Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, 16 GB of RAM, and 1 TB SSD for just $1,000. The same model has a price tag of $1,700 on Microsoft's online store. However, this discount isn't the only thing that makes the Costco deal great.
As mentioned, it's a bundle deal, and Costco is including the Surface Pro 13-inch Keyboard with Slim Pen along with the machine free of charge. This pen and keyboard combo is currently available for $194 on the Microsoft Store. So, if you were to buy the same bundle from Microsoft today, you'll have to shell out $1,894, whereas you can get it for just $1,000 at Costco. The deal went live on February 16 and is available till supplies last or March 1, 2026. In addition to the bundle, Costco has a running offer available with most computers, including the Surface Pro, which gives you a three-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal and a one-year subscription to McAfee Total Protection; the latter is, however, one of the apps that you should never install on Windows 11.
What does Surface Pro 13-inch offer?
As mentioned, the 13-inch Surface Pro is a 2-in-1 device, and the variant offered as part of the Costco deal features a 13-inch OLED touchscreen display with 2880 x 1920p resolution and runs the desktop version of Windows 11 Home. However, as it's powered by an ARM chip, the apps designed for x86 or Intel architecture rely on emulation, and the result can be a hit or miss. Unfortunately, the ARM chip is a bigger problem for any peripherals or devices that don't have drivers built into Windows, such as printers. Some Costco shoppers have highlighted issues installing their printers on the Surface Pro due to driver issues. The Surface Pro was originally introduced in May 2024 as one of Microsoft's Copilot Plus PCs and includes a dedicated Copilot button on the keyboard.
The convertible also has support for Wi-Fi 7, which is the latest generation of the Wi-Fi connectivity protocol. Moreover, there are two cameras — one on the front and another on the rear. The port selection is, however, pretty slim and only includes two USB4 Type-C ports and one proprietary Surface Connect port. The lack of a 3.5mm audio jack is particularly disappointing. The bundled keyboard attaches magnetically to the Surface Pro and turns it into a full-fledged laptop, and you can use the Slim Pen to draw, write, or doodle on the device. The device also looks sleek, well-designed, and is extremely portable, with a weight of 1.97 lbs without the keyboard. Costco shoppers are generally happy with the Surface Pro and have given it a rating of 4.3 out of 5.