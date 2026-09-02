4 Big Changes Coming To Bluetooth By 2027

Bluetooth SIG is the organization behind the Bluetooth protocol, which is available in billions of devices we use everyday. In 2024, BGR spoke with the senior marketing director of the firm, Chuck Sabin, about the recently-announced Bluetooth 6 standard and features he expected to become mainstream in the upcoming years. Among the functionalities, Auracast was expected to get popular soon. In a new interview, now with Damon Barnes, the director of technical marketing at Bluetooth SIG, we talked about four big changes coming to Bluetooth by 2027, including higher data throughput, higher frequency bands, IP Link, and LE audio enhancements.

Since our last talk with Bluetooth SIG, the organization was able to make Auracast go from an experiment to a mainstream experience, while Channel Sounding and Digital Keys — two other hot topics at the moment — are technologies that have become more present in everyday usage.

For example, Channel Sounding is a technology that can measure the distance between devices accurately, like an item tracker. It's now being adopted by Apple and Google and also accessory makers of iPhone and Android. With this technology, more companies will be able to offer AirTag-like products with a precision that can get closer (but not as good) as the expensive ultrawide-band chips inside Apple's item. "Channel Sounding isn't going to be as good as UWB, but the two features can work together. Besides that, Bluetooth silicon solutions are cheaper," says Barnes. For Digital Keys, on the other hand, he tells me that Bluetooth keeps collaborating with vehicle organizations across the globe to make it the standard, including in China, its current big focus.