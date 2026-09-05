Dark Matter Continues To Be One Of The Best Shows On The Multiverse And Its Devastating Impact

After two long years since its premiere in 2024, "Dark Matter" has finally returned on Apple TV+ with its sophomore season. A lot has happened in both film and television since, and it seems like the multiverse fever in mainstream superhero blockbusters like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and their small-screen iterations like "Invincible" has been winding down. That's a good thing for Blake Crouch's ambitious series in terms of competing for eyeballs since "Dark Matter" only gets deeper and more existential about travelling between alternate worlds in this follow-up.

Even with its terrifying premise in its captivating freshman season, Crouch was more interested in the emotional toll that journeying between universes has taken on Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton) and his family, as well as their immediate social circle, than the thrilling twists that such a bold narrative can provide. That aspect of the show only intensifies in season 2, where the audience catches up with the Dessens as they're trying to find a world that isn't overpopulated with dozens of Jasons to settle down. A task that proves harder to achieve in practice than in theory.

As the season kicks off, it seems Jason, Daniela (Jennifer Connelly), and Charlie (Oakes Fegley) have found that quiet place where they can continue a relatively normal life up until one of his alternate versions invades their new home, trying to take Daniela back, only to get killed in an altercation. She and Jason attempt to get rid of the body as quickly as possible, but when a local cop shows up to investigate what happened, everything spirals, and the Dessens are forced to go on the run and back in the box to find another world where they're not wanted for murder.