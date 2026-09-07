3 Android Auto Problems That Are Almost Always The Cable's Fault

Android Auto (AA) has had problems with USB cords for years, but it's often not Google's fault, or even your car manufacturer's — many times, it comes down to the cable you're using. That's not to say AA doesn't suffer its own connection issues, as we recently saw with the release of version 17.4, a patch for the previous patch that failed to fix reported connection irregularities. But rather than leave users guessing if their cable or Google's programming is the culprit, Android Auto includes a new feature that runs a diagnostic on your plugged-in cable. It's known as "USB Startup Diagnostics," found in the app's settings under "Connection help," designed to alert you to any cable issues.

Beyond Google's new diagnostic tool, the company recommends you use the cable that came with your phone. Short cables are also recommended, cutting down on the space where the wires within can degrade the signal. You may also be using the wrong port in the car, or using a cable with a loose fit that drops its connection when things get bumpy on the road. In other words, there are plenty of reasons why a particular USB cable may be causing most of your problems with Android Auto. If you've ever asked yourself why Android Auto isn't working with your cable, today's roundup of the most frequent USB cable issues may help you finally find a setup that works reliably.

For anyone who has experienced data issues, connection irregularities, or signal degradation with sound and GPS that continually cuts out when using Android Auto, the first place to look is the cable you're using. The specific problems we'll discuss below are often the cable's fault.