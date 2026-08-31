Android Auto Features That Can Make Long Drives Easier

Cruising on the open road for long periods of time can be quite freeing, but a trip can sour quickly if you're not actually ready to go. Whether you're driving the distance for work or for pleasure, it still helps to be prepared, and something like Android Auto can be quite useful. With an easy-to-navigate interface, real-time navigation via GPS, and access to Google Assistant or Gemini, Google's driving UI can be rather useful for vehicles that support it.

Useful as it can be, there are ways to get even more from it if you know the right features, and this can be especially true for long drives. Navigating the settings of Android Auto can unveil a world of possibilities — including enabling a mode that may be easier on the eyes, silencing pesky messages, and even accessing certain content without an internet connection. Voice controls can also be a big help during a long drive, and you even have ways to expand its features thanks to third-party apps.

We'll take you through the steps while also giving a bit of insight into how these features can help during a drive. So here are some features to check out if you're planning to go the distance with Android Auto.