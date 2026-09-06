This Sci-Fi Movie Based On A Beloved Mattel Toy Line Was A Cinematic Disaster

"Barbie" might have launched a Mattel Cinematic Universe, but Greta Gerwig's acclaimed comedy isn't the only film to spawn from the company's toy lines. In 2016, Stewart Hendler's "Max Steel" came along and bombed spectacularly, ultimately being forgotten in the grand scheme of things. But is "Max Steel" as bad as its naysayers would have you believe? "Max Steel" sees Ben Winchell play Max McGrath, a teenager who forms a symbiotic bond with an alien named Steel (Josh Brener). Together, they become the superhero Max Steel, which puts a big target on their backs.

As such, the heroes must evade a group of bad guys led by Dr. Miles "Dread" Edwards (Andy Garcia), who wants to harness Max's powers for his own nefarious purposes. Hendler's film was written by Christopher L. Yost, a Marvel Cinematic Universe and "Star Wars" alum whose credits include "Thor: Ragnarok" and "The Mandalorian." With the talent involved, "Max Steel" had the potential to be a successful superhero movie, but it failed to recoup its $10 million budget. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently boasts a 0% rating based on 21 reviews, making it one of the review aggregator's worst movies of all time. So, why did critics hate it so much?