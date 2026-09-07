Should You Buy A PlayStation 5 Now Or Wait For GTA 6?

There are several reasons why it'd be a good idea to pick up a PS5 now instead of waiting for "GTA 6" to drop. Firstly, you might not even get the chance to buy one when the time comes. Some retailers are worried that there won't be a big enough supply of PS5 consoles to meet the demand for "GTA 6." PS5 Pro consoles sold out after the "GTA 6" gameplay reveal, for example. You can avoid all that headache by just getting a PS5 now.

There's also the issue of price hikes, which have been common in the gaming industry this year because of component shortages. The PS5 already saw a price increase earlier this year, and supply chain issues aren't looking to improve anytime soon. It's not likely that a big price increase will happen so soon after the last one, but why not just get a PS5 now to avoid the risk altogether? "GTA 6" is almost out already, anyway.

Plus, the PS5 has a great set of games to hold you over while you wait for "Grand Theft Auto 6." If you're only into "GTA," though, then you can still play "GTA Online" until the new game comes out. Pre-ordering "GTA 6" gets you one month of GTA+: Rockstar's subscription service that includes "GTA Online" benefits, as well as access to other Rockstar titles like "Red Dead Redemption" and older "Grand Theft Auto" games.