George Lucas' Favorite Star Wars Character Is One Fans Ridiculed For Decades

Director, writer, and creator of "Star Wars," George Lucas, has a favorite character from the space opera franchise. It isn't Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, or Mara Jade, Luke Skywalker's non-canon wife. Rather, it's a popular alien that first appeared in the film, "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace." During a fan event surrounding the 20th anniversary of the fourth film released in the "Star Wars" franchise, Lucas revealed that his favorite character is none other than Jar Jar Binks.

In a video shown during the event (via YouTube), the director stated that the film was one of his favorite movies, too, and that Jar Jar is his most cherished character. Lucas also praised Ahmed Best, the actor who played Jar Jar. Appearing early in the film, Jar Jar helped Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn escape the droid army by taking them to his underwater city.

Following his big screen premiere, the character showed up in the other two prequel trilogy movies, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," and several video games. He's more of a character designed for children, as he's quirky, clumsy, and provides a bit of comedy during scenes. However, Binks may be beloved by his maker, but he isn't all that liked by fans. Posts on Reddit say they felt Jar Jar was too silly and unserious for the movie.