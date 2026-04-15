Who Is Mara Jade? Luke Skywalker's Non-Canon Wife In Star Wars, Explained

Lucasfilm announced in 2024 that the "Star Wars" movies and shows headed our way wouldn't include the Expanded Universe. Characters who had become fan favorites through a series of books were jettisoned into space, never to be seen again — until they were. One of the biggest characters to come over from the Expanded Universe was Grand Admiral Thrawn, who debuted in "Star Wars Rebels" and then later in live-action with "Ahsoka."

After Thrawn's introduction seemed to open the doors to lesser-known characters, fans began hoping they would eventually see the M.V.P. of the E.U., Mara Jade, who made her debut 35 years ago. Today, this character remains unknown to casual "Star Wars" fans – and Lucasfilm plans to keep it that way. During an appearance at MegaCon, "Star Wars" book authors Claudia Gray and Timothy Zahn revealed they'd pitched the idea of bringing Mara Jade back into the fold, only to be turned down. "A couple of times I was like, 'Really? Really, no Mara Jade?' And they were like, 'Nope,'" recalled Gray (via Popverse). Zahn also revealed he'd asked about the character, only to get a response that was "some place between 'no' and 'heck no.'"

But for the uninitiated, who is Mara Jade, and why is she a character the top dogs behind "Star Wars" are keen to avoid? Well, given that she was a longtime love interest of Luke Skywalker, a character who's no longer with us, it'd prove to be incredibly difficult.