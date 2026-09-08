5 Of The Thinnest USB Drives You Can Buy

Sandisk, which is known for its storage solutions, offers a wide range of high-quality USB flash drives. However, the Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive is one of its most compact and small offerings. This unique USB stick is available in storage capacities ranging from 64 GB to 1 TB. It can work with most of your modern computing devices, including desktops, laptops, phones, and tablets. It's also rated for USB 3.2 Gen 1 and is claimed to deliver up to 400 MBps sequential read speeds. However, the 64 GB variant is limited to 300 MBps read speeds.

The Extreme Fit weighs just 0.1 ounces, making it very light, and comes with a five-year limited warranty. The company also offers its Memory Zone app for Windows and Mac, which you can use to create an automated backup of the drive's contents. This can come in handy if the USB drive unfortunately ends up dying, which is not unheard of, as some Amazon shoppers mention their unit dying after weeks or months.

The Sandisk offering starts at $28 and goes up to $250. Buyers on Amazon have given it a solid average buyer rating of 4.6 out of 5 and appreciate its low-profile form factor, which enables you to keep it plugged in at all times without worrying about it getting snagged or snapped off. Shoppers also like its fast data transfer rates, and many use it with their cars to store camera recordings or play local music. Experts from Cult of Mac, ZDNet, and Storage Review appreciate its consistent performance and form factor, but note that its transfer speeds could be faster, particularly compared to external SSDs.