Are Mini USB Drives Better Than Thumb Drives?

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Drives come in all shapes and sizes. They come in bricks and candybar-style shapes like phones, they come in rugged, credit card-sized forms, and they come as portable thumb drives. They also have a variety of other form factors, including slim, mini, and so on. For a long time, thumb drives and flash drives have been the go-to for portability. Thumb drives being your average USB stick, pen drive, or USB flash drive, and flash drives an overall category that includes any storage device using flash memory. To make things more confusing, mini drives are tiny hard drives — that look like a USB stick — with quite large capacities of 64GB and higher, some even in the multi-terabyte range.

Examples of mini drives include the Samsung Fit Plus series, the PNY Elite-X Fit series, Sandisk Ultra Fit, and Sandisk Extreme Fit. They're much smaller than the common USB thumb drive, about a third of the size in most cases, while still offering large storage capacities for something so lightweight. But are they better or worse than thumb drives? Well, that's a tough question to answer, because it depends. At large capacities, they're more expensive than most thumb drives.

They're smaller and more portable, which is great for travel, not so great for keeping them safe. But also, they're meant to be plugged into a computer or device for data backup and ultimately, stay there. You would leave a mini drive plugged into your laptop even while stowing it in your backpack or handbag, for example. Are they better for storage, though? Yes, larger capacities, and usually much faster transfer speeds make them a lot more convenient.