Say Goodbye To Deleting Old Photos With This Ultra-Compact Solution

Modern phones come with a lot more storage these days, in excess of 256 GB in some cases, which is enough to store over 214,000 photos at a 12 megapixel quality. But, obviously, if you have a phone with less storage, it holds far less. If your phone includes an SD card slot, you can always add a card with more storage, but the difficulties of maintaining physical storage have spawned convenient cloud storage options. Those also come at a cost, among other concerns, like privacy and security risks. But there is another far-simpler option: portable hard drives, like the Seagate Ultra Compact. It's small enough to carry with you or stow away, but comes in various sizes, including some large enough to hold a ton of digital photos.

Thanks to a USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen2) connector, you can plug it right into most newer phones and transfer your files and media, backing them up to a physical drive rather than in the cloud. Moreover, because you're backing up to a separate, external device, you can use it with other computers, tablets, or other devices in your household. Also, when you eventually upgrade your phone to another, you don't have to worry about transferring all of those old photos on your device; they're already backed up, as long as you keep up with the task. The compact version of the Seagate is available in 1 TB and 2 TB capacities, with other, larger capacities available in more traditional external formats, like the 16 TB model, which is bigger and meant for desktop use. Seagate isn't the only company to offer a drive like this — there's a wireless Kingston SSD that's comparatively portable.