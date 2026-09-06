This Startup Is Using Drones To Change The Weather For Solar Farms

If you've just built a new solar farm, the last thing you want are thick clouds overhead. Some clouds can block 80% of the sunlight reaching solar panels, prompting growing interest in whether technology can do something about overcast days. Cambridge-trained engineers Mete Karslioglu and Eric Nilsson may have the answer. Leading a new company called Meteoric with backing from Y Combinator, they want to use drones to manipulate clouds so that more rays reach the solar panels.

As part of wider efforts to make solar power more reliable, Meteoric will send fleets of autonomous drones into clouds to alter their water droplets to reduce their reflectivity, enabling more sunlight to reach the panels. The company says the chemical-free approach could increase annual solar generation by up to 30%. Its prototype dissipated an artificial cloud by 13% in cloud-chamber tests, but all eyes will be on its open-air demonstration next year.

Meteoric hasn't yet explained how its technology works, but the founders' previous efforts may offer a clue. Karslioglu, for example, once worked on making clouds more reflective to reflect more sunlight back into space to cool the planet. Meteoric now wants to do the opposite by reducing cloud reflectivity so that more sunlight reaches the ground, just in specific locations. Nilsson has worked on systems for detecting and removing tiny water droplets, while the company is also looking for engineers with experience in drones and high-voltage systems. Considering all this, it could be that they're exploring some form of electrostatic cloud seeding, using high voltage to condense tiny droplets into big ones. But the startup ultimately wants to take on much larger weather systems, and for a completely different reason.