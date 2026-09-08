I Got Hands-On With Tecno's Bezel-Less Concept Phone, And It's Not The Future We Were Promised

Tecno's concept phone isn't just for show, like it's under glass at a museum. This concept phone is a fully working Android device, with a 6.7-inch flat display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device appears to be a version of the Tecno Canom Slim, running a Dimensity 7300e chipset — that's probably because this device is still a concept.

During my time with the concept device, I watched YouTube videos, viewed photos I'd taken in the gallery, and used the phone as I usually would. True to the promise, media fills the panel from corner to corner. A photo with no black frame around it looks noticeably different compared to the same photo on any phone you can buy. Pinch to zoom into videos, and the phone really comes into its own as the image fills the screen. During day-to-day scrolling, you don't really notice the lack of bezels. But when I switched back to my iPhone 17 Pro Max — a device with fairly slim bezels already — I noticed they were back. That's my favorite kind of smartphone experience, when a feature is so good that you really notice when it isn't there.

The rest of this concept phone's hardware is fairly ordinary. It isn't slim, but it's not a brick either, and the weight is fairly normal. The back is white plastic, which sounds cheap but doesn't feel that way, partly because Tecno has embedded a 3D lenticular hologram of a butterfly that animates as you move the phone. It's the same trick as the holographic bookmarks you might have had as a kid. I've never seen this on a phone before, and it's a nice touch. Although, I can't help but think Tecno's decision to add this might tell you something about its confidence for the headline bezel-less feature.