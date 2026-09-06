Xiaomi Showed Off 380 Products At IFA 2026, But The One We Want To See Most Remains A Secret

For the longest time, Samsung has dominated IFA with one of the biggest booths in the trade show. In 2026, the South Korean company took a step back, as Chinese firms are now dominating the event. Among them, Xiaomi took over Berlin with over 3,300 square meters of exhibition space, bringing around 380 products to show off, including TVs, robot vacuums, humanoid robots, vehicles, smart home devices, accessories, and more. However, the one device everyone wants to try remains something of a secret: Xiaomi's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8-like foldable.

Locked behind thick glass, we know the device is called Xiaomi 18 Fold, it features a proprietary XRING O3 chip, and it's very red. With an official unveiling happening next week, ahead of Apple's long-rumored foldable iPhone reveal, Xiaomi is the latest company to attempt this new form factor.

While the device looks rounder than Samsung's counterpart, it's unclear how similar or different it will feel in hand during everyday usage. For me, a passport-like foldable phone seems to be the worst of mini phones and tablets combined. Still, this has been a format generating lots of attention, as Samsung has been selling more devices than it can produce. That said, even with Xiaomi keeping its phone behind glass, the company also focused on several other products for everyday customers, as it's now investing heavily in the European market.