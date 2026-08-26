Apple Announces 'Surprise And Shine' iPhone 18 Pro And Foldable September Event

Apple just announced its "Surprise and shine" event will take place on September 9, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. History suggests the company will unveil a new generation of iPhone and Apple Watch models in two weeks. The keynote is set to take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Unlike past keynotes, there are two key differences for this one. John Ternus takes over as Apple CEO on September 1st, which means this will be his first keynote as the head of Apple. The second change is that rumors point to Apple only announcing the Pro lineup of its smartphones and a new foldable phone, pushing the iPhone 18, iPhone Air 2, and even the iPhone 18e to early September.

If you're waiting for the iPhone 18 lineup to launch before you buy an older model, there are plenty of reasons why you shouldn't wait for this keynote to get an iPhone 17. However, Apple is rumored to be introducing some of its most highly-anticipated new releases in years, including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, the foldable iPhone (rumored to be called the iPhone Ultra), Apple Watch Series 12, and Apple Watch Ultra 4. Recent reports briefly suggested that Apple's leaked AirPods with a camera could launch as soon as next month, but that seems to have been postponed to early 2027.