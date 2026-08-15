Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Review: A Breath Of Fresh Air

The passport comparison truly does work here. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is shaped much more like one than any other foldable phone before it, and not everyone will be into it. Folded, the device measures 123.9mm tall, 81.9 wide, and 9.7mm thick, which makes it noticeably shorter and wider than the tall, narrow Z Folds of years past. Unfolded, it opens to an impressive 161.4mm wide, and sits in at only 4.5mm thick, so it still feels very thin.

Frankly, I really like the look and feel of it. I remember not loving the dimensions of the original Google Pixel Fold, but in retrospect, maybe I was wrong. Or perhaps it's just time for something different. I'm happy that there's a little more variety in foldable phones, and I hope to see that trend continue — I'm sure we will when Apple's next event rolls around.

The device may not be the premium model in the lineup, but it still feels appropriately high-end given its price point. There's an Advanced Armor aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back, and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 on the cover display. The inner display is a plastic-topped panel sitting on a titanium substrate, which gives it structural rigidity but leaves the surface soft. One thing you will notice about this device versus other foldables, however, is that the crease is very subtle compared to issues with foldable phone creases from the past few years. But the Galaxy Z Fold 8 makes it even less of an issue. Sure, you can see the crease if you hold it at the right angle, but you'll almost never feel it unless you're looking for it.

Durability is otherwise slightly mixed. The phone carries an IP48 rating, which means it'll survive 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes — but the "4" means it's only protected against limited dust ingress, not fully dust-proofed. That means that it could have some issues if, for example, you take it to the beach. It's entirely possible that smaller dirt particles will get trapped and do some damage as well, so you'll probably want a case to keep your device protected against those issues.

The rest of the design is relatively straightforward. There's a side-mounted capacitive power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor, which was fast and reliable in my experience. Color options for this phone include lavender, cream, graphite, and pistachio — the lavender is the hero shade this year, and I really like the look of it.