The iPhone Fold Is Coming: What We Know, What's Rumored, And When It Could Launch
After years of rumors, it seems Apple is finally getting ready to release the iPhone Fold. This innovative device will mark the company's first try in the foldable segment, almost seven years since Samsung introduced its first foldable phone with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. Over these years, the Korean company now offers two different foldable devices, and many other Android makers also followed along by releasing phones in this category, including Google with its own foldable lineup. Apple, on the other hand, decided to wait to release a device like this because it wanted to solve the biggest design flaw of foldable phones – the crease on the display.
Rumors so far suggest the company will follow a Galaxy Fold-like design, add top-tier specs to this product, but it will also have a few downsides compared to the iPhone Pro models. However, with reports suggesting this foldable could cost as much as $2,000, it's still unclear if Apple will be able to lure and dominate a market that has been exclusive to Android phones so far. Ahead of its anticipated release, here's everything we know about its design, internal specs, pricing, controversies, and when you might be able to get your hands on Apple's most innovative product in a while.
iPhone Fold's design
First rumors suggested that Apple would follow a design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. In other words, users would have to unfold the phone to use it. While there are reports suggesting that Apple could explore that possibility for a future model, the company has apparently decided to go with a Z Fold-like design for its initial launch. That said, there's still a big difference between the foldables of today and what the iPhone Fold may look like.
According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone Fold will have a 5.5-inch screen when closed, and a 7.8-inch display when unfolded. Other reports suggest that when folded, this device will look like two iPhone Airs glued together. With a titanium chassis, Apple will use liquid metal for the iPhone's hinge, which is a new technology that makes the crease of the device less visible. Even though Apple was expected to make the crease completely disappear, it seems the company hasn't cracked this technology.
The iPhone Fold is also expected to have Touch ID capabilities on the side button, offer two main lenses, one internal selfie camera, and an outer selfie camera as well. At this moment, it's unclear if Apple will add an Action Button or MagSafe capabilities to this device, but it's still too soon to tell.
Internal specs of the iPhone Fold
Apple's iPhone Fold will feature the company's upcoming A20 chip. Unlike the current generation, Apple will use a new manufacturing process by its chipmaker TSMC that should make this iPhone faster while also being more power efficient. The main difference between the A19 chips and the A20 is that the company was reportedly able to shrink the processor to 2nm, against 3nm from the current generation.
While Apple is expected to maintain the same 12GB of RAM it added for the iPhone 17 Pro models, it seems the new A20 chip will use Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module that makes the communication between the CPU and RAM faster. Other internal upgrades should be Apple's upcoming C2 modem for 5G capabilities, which is expected to bring 5G satellite support, and on-par technologies with Qualcomm's latest offerings, and its proprietary N1 chip for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
On top of all these changes, Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital suggests that the iPhone Fold will have the biggest battery on an iPhone, with around 5,500 mAh. Since this iPhone will have as much space as two iPhone Airs stacked up, it makes sense that it could have the biggest battery on an iPhone since the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Apple's foldable iPhone could be expensive
Several analysts have weighed in on the iPhone Fold's possible price — and it doesn't look good for customers. Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested prices between $2,000 and $2,500. Not only is this category a lot more expensive in general, Apple's premium prices will also impact the final product. On top of that, with the current memory crisis thanks to AI, the new materials Apple is going to use, and all the new technology developed by the company, it's only natural that the price will follow.
The most optimistic analysis suggests the iPhone Fold could start below $2,000. However, Weibo leaker Instant Digital recently said that Apple is planning to offer this device in three storage capacities (256GB, 512GB, and 1TB), with prices starting around $2,320, then $2,610, and up to $2,900.
Still, it's important to note that starting with the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple started to offer a 2TB option, which adds an extra $800 to the original price of this model. One idea Apple might have to justify the premium price could be removing the 256GB storage option, and just charge more for bigger storage, beginning with 512GB and going all the way up to 2TB. While it's unclear what "Pro" features this device might have to justify extra storage, Apple will definitely tout it as a video-consumption product, meaning that users may prioritize streaming and watching content on the bigger display in a smaller format.
Controversies surrounding the iPhone Fold
The iPhone Fold is not even out yet, but there are already a few controversies regarding this device. For example, even though this product is expected to be the best of what Apple can offer, it won't bring Face ID technology. While many will be pleased with the re-introduction of Touch ID on an expensive iPhone, Apple has touted for years that Face ID is a lot more secure and seamless to use. Still, the reason why the company won't add facial authentication is that there's no room for the TrueDepth camera system.
Another controversy that might annoy potential buyers is the fact that Apple won't offer a triple camera system. While, in the past, Apple has offered a two-lens camera system with a wide and telephoto setup, it seems the company will bet on a wide and ultra-wide configuration with 48MP each. There's also an ongoing rumor that the selfie camera could have a 24MP resolution, which would be another great improvement over the 18MP selfie cameras on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. While the iPhone 18 Pro models will have better cameras, customers looking for an innovative design and good-enough cameras will have the option of the Fold.
Besides that, since the premium price will make users spend almost twice as much as they'd usually do on an iPhone, it makes sense if they might get disappointed if Apple removes some of the features they have had for years, like the Action Button, Camera Control, MagSafe support, Face ID technology, or optical zoom.
When to expect the iPhone Fold
A few months ahead of Apple's September event, rumors have been circulating as to whether Apple will introduce this device in September itself or a later date. Japanese site Nikkei Asia suggested in April that the iPhone Fold might get pushed to a 2027 release. Still, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple was still on track to unveil this device alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models.
One thing that Apple has already done in the past, and could repeat is to announce the iPhone alongside the other models, but only release it a bit later. The approach could make sense if Apple is short on inventory in September, or just wants to create a bigger hype around this device. For the iPhone X, for example, Apple unveiled it alongside the iPhone 8 lineup, but its official release date came a few weeks later.
That said, the iPhone Fold could be introduced alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, but its official release date could be pushed to October, November, or even closer to the holiday season depending on how Apple will be able to deal with short supply. It's also possible that this device could be limited to a few regions to start with, as reports suggest that manufacturing this device has been trickier than Apple anticipated. Once again, looking at these reports alongside the current memory crisis, it makes sense that getting our hands on the first iPhone Fold in 2026 could be harder than buying an iPhone 18 Pro.