The iPhone Fold Is Coming: What We Know, What's Rumored, And When It Could Launch

After years of rumors, it seems Apple is finally getting ready to release the iPhone Fold. This innovative device will mark the company's first try in the foldable segment, almost seven years since Samsung introduced its first foldable phone with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. Over these years, the Korean company now offers two different foldable devices, and many other Android makers also followed along by releasing phones in this category, including Google with its own foldable lineup. Apple, on the other hand, decided to wait to release a device like this because it wanted to solve the biggest design flaw of foldable phones – the crease on the display.

Rumors so far suggest the company will follow a Galaxy Fold-like design, add top-tier specs to this product, but it will also have a few downsides compared to the iPhone Pro models. However, with reports suggesting this foldable could cost as much as $2,000, it's still unclear if Apple will be able to lure and dominate a market that has been exclusive to Android phones so far. Ahead of its anticipated release, here's everything we know about its design, internal specs, pricing, controversies, and when you might be able to get your hands on Apple's most innovative product in a while.