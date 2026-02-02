Apple's Already Working On A New Foldable Phone With A Different Design

Apple is expected to release its first foldable iPhone later this year. With a similar design to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, the company has reportedly developed an iPhone that can be unfolded to about the size of an iPad mini. However, in his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that the company is exploring a follow-up to this foldable device in a smaller, clamshell form factor.

In the long run, Apple's future iPhone Fold could therefore come in two different formats: one that folds like a book, and another that folds like a Galaxy Z Flip. Interestingly enough, previous rumors suggested that the company was exploring both possibilities, as some reports claimed that the first iPhone Fold would be like a Galaxy Z Flip-like product, but eventually leakers pointed to a Galaxy Z Fold-like device instead.

Still, depending on the success of this first-generation device, Apple might consider switching up its iPhone portfolio to not only offer "e," base, Pros, and Air models, but its own foldable lineup as well. These will likely be the most premium offerings. While Gurman didn't share many details, we already know a fair amount about the first iPhone Fold.