Leaked Foldable iPhone Battery Life Might Put Android Phones To Shame
Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone this September with a form factor similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. While Apple's entry in the foldable space comes several years after Samsung's first Galaxy Fold, the brand is rumored to deliver a few key innovations, including a creaseless foldable display, an under-display 24-megapixel selfie camera, and great battery life. Battery capacity claims have now resurfaced in a report from China, with a leaker claiming Apple will equip the iPhone Fold with a 5,500+ mAh battery. If the rumor is accurate, Apple might significantly outperform at least a couple of its direct competitors in the U.S. as of this writing: Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold — both of which have smaller cells. At the same time, some foldables from Chinese brands in international markets already feature higher-capacity batteries.
Chinese leaker Fixed Focus Digital (via Macrumors) said that Apple's "largest battery" may be used on the upcoming foldable iPhone, noting a capacity of at least 5,500 mAh. As of this writing, the U.S. version of the iPhone 17 Pro Max (the eSIM-only model) features Apple's largest battery capacity ever at 5,088 mAh. The iPhone 17 Pro Max also showed strong battery life in tests, outperforming Android rivals, including Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra. Fixed Focus Digital's claims can't be verified as yet, but the news is right in line with previous rumors indicating a massive battery inside the foldable iPhone. Last November, Korean leaker yeux1122 claimed Apple was testing batteries ranging from 5,400 to 5,800 mAh.
How big are the batteries of Android foldables?
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 features a 4,400 mAh battery, with Samsung sticking to that capacity for ages at this point. Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a larger battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, at 5,015 mAh. It's also larger than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's 4,650 mAh battery. Chinese vendors already sell foldables with larger batteries. The Oppo Find N5 features a 5,600 mAh battery. Vivo's X Fold 5 and the Honor Magic V5 have similar batteries, at 6,000 mAh and 6,100 mAh, respectively. The ZTE Nubia Fold features an even larger battery pack, at 6,560 mAh. It's unclear at this time what sort of battery capacity foldables from Samsung and Google will offer this year. Hopefully, Samsung will throw in a larger battery with the rumored anti-crease hinge display improvements.
What's surprising about the iPhone Fold's battery claims is that the handset may have a smaller footprint than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This could be largely due to the phone's display featuring a different aspect ratio than most book-style foldables. The folding iPhone will be shorter than the Fold 7 but slightly wider. This would give the iPhone Fold an iPad mini-type look when unfolded. As per reports, the screen will measure 7.7 inches – slightly smaller than the iPad mini's 8.3-inch screen.