Leaked Foldable iPhone Battery Life Might Put Android Phones To Shame

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone this September with a form factor similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. While Apple's entry in the foldable space comes several years after Samsung's first Galaxy Fold, the brand is rumored to deliver a few key innovations, including a creaseless foldable display, an under-display 24-megapixel selfie camera, and great battery life. Battery capacity claims have now resurfaced in a report from China, with a leaker claiming Apple will equip the iPhone Fold with a 5,500+ mAh battery. If the rumor is accurate, Apple might significantly outperform at least a couple of its direct competitors in the U.S. as of this writing: Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold — both of which have smaller cells. At the same time, some foldables from Chinese brands in international markets already feature higher-capacity batteries.

Chinese leaker Fixed Focus Digital (via Macrumors) said that Apple's "largest battery" may be used on the upcoming foldable iPhone, noting a capacity of at least 5,500 mAh. As of this writing, the U.S. version of the iPhone 17 Pro Max (the eSIM-only model) features Apple's largest battery capacity ever at 5,088 mAh. The iPhone 17 Pro Max also showed strong battery life in tests, outperforming Android rivals, including Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra. Fixed Focus Digital's claims can't be verified as yet, but the news is right in line with previous rumors indicating a massive battery inside the foldable iPhone. Last November, Korean leaker yeux1122 claimed Apple was testing batteries ranging from 5,400 to 5,800 mAh.