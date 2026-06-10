watchOS 27 Adds 5 New Features And Skips 5 Old Models

During the WWDC 2026 keynote, Apple made a big push toward upcoming Apple Intelligence features that were first promised a couple of years ago. Unlike other WWDC keynotes where the company goes from iOS to iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and sometimes tvOS, this time, Apple decided to broadly talk about iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS Golden Gate through AI features. Even though it didn't give any keynote time to watchOS 27, it seems this is one of the most enticing updates for Apple Watch models. After all, the company is doubling down on Siri AI for its smartwatch, improved Workout Buddy functionalities, and a Liquid Glass makeover, as the first iteration with watchOS 26 was pretty shy.

Besides the good news, watchOS 27 also greatly limits the models that will support this upcoming software update. Compared to watchOS 26, this new software removes the Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 6 to Series 8, and the original Apple Watch Ultra. With that, watchOS 27 only supports six Apple Watch versions.

While the official release date for watchOS 27 is expected for later this fall, developers can already give this system a try through the official beta program. A public test version will be available in July, but users should probably wait until the official one is out, as it's impossible to downgrade an Apple Watch from a beta software. Here's what you need to know about watchOS 27.