5 Of The Best UGREEN Gadgets For Students

If you're part of the Apple ecosystem, UGREEN's FineTrack Air Tracker is a helpful gadget to keep an eye on your valuables in the rush of college life. It's essentially an AirTag-alternative Bluetooth tracker that comes with a built-in cutout to attach it to different items and uses Bluetooth and Apple's Find My network for tracking. It also features a loud alarm to hear the tracker when you're trying to locate it. In other highlights, the FineTrack Air Tracker uses a replaceable battery, meaning it won't turn into e-waste once the supplied battery dies, a problem with some of the other Bluetooth trackers. More importantly, it can last up to two years without needing a battery replacement.

The one important thing to remember is that it won't work with Android devices, similar to the AirTag. If you want a Bluetooth tracker for Android, you can consider one of the company's Duo trackers that work with both Android and iOS or the FineTrack G that's only compatible with Android devices.

The Ugreen FineTrack Air Tracker costs $24 for a four-pack, significantly less than the AirTag (2nd generation) that costs the same amount for a single tracker. It has also received a decent average buyer rating of 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon, with shoppers appreciating the seamless setup process, affordable pricing, and compact design. However, a small selection of customers have faced issues after a firmware update and complain about its unreliable location updates. Experts from Cult of Mac and How-To Geek also like the presence of a very loud speaker and long battery life; however, they highlight the lack of ultrawideband-powered precision finding.