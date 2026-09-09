5 Of The Best UGREEN Gadgets For Students
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Technology is a huge part of a modern student's life, and whether you like it or not, as a student, you have to deal with plenty of gadgets to survive an academic year. Fortunately, there is no dearth of devices to make things simple for you. Therefore, if you're looking to upgrade your tech arsenal for a new year of school, the accessory brand UGREEN offers a wide range of gadgets for mobile devices, desktops, and laptops.
UGREEN might not be the most recognizable tech brand, but it has built a reputation over the years for its value-for-money pricing and high-quality gadgets. While it doesn't specifically build gadgets for students, a lot of its portfolio is perfectly suitable for school use. We've handpicked some of the most useful gadgets from the brand to help you get started. We finalized our recommendations after considering buyer and expert reviews of different UGREEN products and how well they will satisfy the needs of students.
UGREEN FineTrack Air Tracker
If you're part of the Apple ecosystem, UGREEN's FineTrack Air Tracker is a helpful gadget to keep an eye on your valuables in the rush of college life. It's essentially an AirTag-alternative Bluetooth tracker that comes with a built-in cutout to attach it to different items and uses Bluetooth and Apple's Find My network for tracking. It also features a loud alarm to hear the tracker when you're trying to locate it. In other highlights, the FineTrack Air Tracker uses a replaceable battery, meaning it won't turn into e-waste once the supplied battery dies, a problem with some of the other Bluetooth trackers. More importantly, it can last up to two years without needing a battery replacement.
The one important thing to remember is that it won't work with Android devices, similar to the AirTag. If you want a Bluetooth tracker for Android, you can consider one of the company's Duo trackers that work with both Android and iOS or the FineTrack G that's only compatible with Android devices.
The Ugreen FineTrack Air Tracker costs $24 for a four-pack, significantly less than the AirTag (2nd generation) that costs the same amount for a single tracker. It has also received a decent average buyer rating of 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon, with shoppers appreciating the seamless setup process, affordable pricing, and compact design. However, a small selection of customers have faced issues after a firmware update and complain about its unreliable location updates. Experts from Cult of Mac and How-To Geek also like the presence of a very loud speaker and long battery life; however, they highlight the lack of ultrawideband-powered precision finding.
UGREEN 1071 Revodok 7-in-1 Dock
Whether you own something like Apple's MacBook Neo or another laptop that doesn't quite have the port selection you need, UGREEN's 1071 Revodok 7-in-1 Dock can help. It's a USB-C powered hub that features seven ports or slots to accommodate the majority of common devices. For example, you get two USB-A 5 Gbps ports for storage drives and peripherals, a USB-C 5 Gbps port, and a USB-C 100 W Power Delivery (PD) port that can take up to 100 W power from a wall adapter and pass up to 95 W to the connected laptop for charging. There is also an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and a microSD card slot. The only notable miss is an Ethernet port for wired connectivity, and you can consider the UGREEN Revodok Pro 109 9-in-1 USB-C Hub if an Ethernet port is important for your workflow.
The UGREEN offering has a compact design and, besides laptops, you can use it with your phone, tablet, or Steam Deck. It carries a price tag of $23 (available for $18 at the time of writing) and has garnered a solid average buyer rating of 4.6 out of 5 from Amazon shoppers who highlight its build quality and excellent price-to-performance ratio. However, there are some complaints about the lack of HDR support in the HDMI port and buyers getting defective units that stopped working after weeks or months.
UGREEN Nexode 65W Wall Charger
With most mobile devices, including laptops, phones, tablets, wireless earbuds, portable gaming consoles, and mobile accessories, largely relying on USB charging, having a multi-port power supply to juice everything simultaneously makes a lot more sense than dealing with multiple chargers. UGREEN's product portfolio has tons of USB chargers; however, its Nexode 65W Wall Charger model with four charging ports is a good choice for most students. It has three USB-C ports, two of which can deliver full 65 W when used individually, whereas the third USB-C port tops out at 30 W. The USB-A port maxes out at 22.5 W.
Other features include foldable prongs and a compact design for easy storage and portability as well as support for USB Power Delivery (USB PD). Users say you can use it to get 45W charging on compatible Samsung phones, thanks to Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0 support.
The Nexode wall charger costs $25 on Amazon and shoppers have also awarded it an excellent average buyer rating of 4.7 out of 5. Buyers are happy with its pricing, fast charging support, design, and the ability to juice a wide range of devices. That said, a small selection of buyers complain about their units dying within weeks or months.
UGREEN Portable Laptop Stand
If you don't want to deal with neck or shoulder pain during your long study sessions, UGREEN's Portable Laptop Stand is a helpful accessory for your laptop or even tablet. It can raise the height and adjust the viewing angle to get a more ergonomic setup for your needs. Its aluminum construction and reinforced pivot joints make the stand sturdy and enable it to hold up to 11 lbs of weight. It's also foldable, making it easier to carry around with you. Moreover, it claims to support all devices with displays ranging from 10 inches to 17.3 inches and has built-in cutouts for better airflow and heat dissipation.
The UGREEN Portable Laptop Stand is priced at $24. Amazon shoppers are generally happy with it and have given it an average buyer rating of 4.5 out of 5. Buyers say it has a good build quality, an easy-to-use design, and the integrated rubber grip helps keep everything firm in place. The only complaints are that it has trouble handling heavier 17-inch laptops, which is something to keep in mind if you have a massive laptop.
UGREEN M571P Ergonomic Wireless Mouse
Although UGREEN isn't exactly known for its mice, the company has a few models in its portfolio that you can consider for your computing setup. The UGREEN Ergonomic Wireless Mouse is a good choice if you want something ergonomic but don't want to shell out the big bucks, as it's priced at just $16. It has a vertical tilt design that's meant to reduce strain on your wrist without compromising functionality. There is also support for both a 2.4 GHz dongle connection and Bluetooth, giving you flexibility in how you want to connect it to your device. Moreover, you can keep it connected to three devices simultaneously and seamlessly switch between them.
Other highlights include the presence of silent click buttons, support for four DPI levels up to 4,000, the use of a single AA battery for power, and nearly universal compatibility. The company mentions it's not an ideal choice for folks with smaller hands, which is certainly something you should keep in mind before ordering. It has largely received positive feedback from Amazon shoppers, who have given it a good average buyer rating of 4.3 out of 5. Buyers like its generous pricing and ergonomic design; however, they note the learning curve if you're new to this type of mouse. Some customers also received units that broke down within days or months.
How we selected these UGREEN gadgets for students
Despite being most commonly recognized for its USB chargers and cables, UGREEN has a surprisingly big product selection, which includes devices like device stands, a portable monitor, mice, USB switches, a USB-C hub, and more. We scoured its portfolio to identify gadgets that will come in most handy for students, whether it's during studies, dorm life, or keeping valuables safe. We refined our selection after considering feedback from Amazon shoppers as well as expert opinion where available. All our recommendations are rated 4.3 out of 5 or higher, indicating generally positive buyer sentiment. As former students, we also knew that affordability is a key aspect when students buy gadgets. That's why all the products on this list carry a price tag of less than $30.