3 Budget Bluetooth Tracker Alternatives To The Apple AirTag
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To be forgetful is to be human. That's why an entire corner of the consumer tech world is geared toward lost-item discovery. Apple's Find My Network is one of the best examples of community device tracking done right, and Apple AirTags are some of the most reliable trackers on the market. That said, they're not the only bite-sized accessories for tracking your car keys and credit cards. Several other brands make great Bluetooth trackers, and a few of these alternatives cost less than an AirTag.
At the time of writing, a single AirTag sells for $30, and a four-pack costs $80. We're also onto the second AirTag generation, and Apple claims its latest and greatest can track even more effectively, thanks to ultra-wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth technologies working in unison. You'll also be able to share AirTag access with friends, family, and other trusted contacts, and the battery (CR2032) should last a full year before it needs replacing. Definitely not bad, but that doesn't mean there isn't competition to contend with.
We selected three Bluetooth tracker alternatives to the AirTag that we'd be happy to buy ourselves. While some of these products may not be as advanced as a second-gen AirTag, they're worthy considerations for one reason or another. One of these trackers can even be added to both Apple's Find My Network and Google's Find Hub. Lastly, all three of our product picks cost less than either a single AirTag or a four-pack.
Tilphi Air Tracker 4-Pack
With an uncanny resemblence to the AirTag, the $26 Tilphi Air Tracker 4-Pack is much less expensive than Apple's tracking tech, as is the price of a single Tilphi tracker ($8 compared to $30 for one AirTag). Once activated, you'll be able to use the Find My Network to find an item up to 230 feet away. As soon as your tracker falls out of range, you'll receive an alert, and you can also set up Lost Mode instructions, just as you would for an AirTag.
Think of the latter as a dog collar for your Tilphi tracker: As long as the person who found it has access to the Find My Network, they can find any contact information you logged to the tracker; they can also use their Apple device to send you the tracker's exact location. All four Tilphi trackers are IP67-rated, so an accidental drop into a rain puddle shouldn't be a big deal. Like the AirTag, you can expect up to a full year of performance before the CR2032 battery needs replacing.
On Amazon, the Tilphi four-pack has a perfect 5-star rating based on over 60 reviews. It's not often we come across an Amazon product with all-positive user feedback. In fact, the only drawback we can think of ourselves is that Tilphi trackers can only be added to the Find My Network. Those looking to find lost possessions via Google will need to look elsewhere, or just at our next pick.
Ugreen Finder Duo 4-Pack
If you're looking for one of the best Bluetooth trackers that isn't locked behind a walled garden, look no further than Ugreen. The $37 Ugreen Finder Duo 4-Pack supports both the Find My Network and Find Hub apps, so it doesn't matter which ecosystem your household prefers; you simply need access to one or both tracking software. Ugreen explicitly states that you can't use both tracking systems at the same time, but that shouldn't be a problem for most folks.
Ugreen is one of the most reliable third-party companies for mobile accessories, so it was a relative no-brainer for us to feature this Finder Duo bundle. We also appreciate that all four units are USB-C-rechargeable, which isn't true of either AirTag generation. You should get up to one year of battery life on a full charge, and the trackers' USB-C ports are each protected by a removable cover, too.
The plastic housing includes a lanyard loop for attaching a Finder Duo to a key ring, handbag, or luggage handle, plus an integrated speaker for audible tracking. More than 2,500 Amazon shoppers shared feedback, earning the Ugreen Finder Duo 4-Pack a 4.2-out-of-5-star rating. Praised for its simple setup and rechargeable batteries, a few people still had trouble pairing the trackers with an Android device.
Life360 Tile Essentials
The Life360 brand has been around for a minute and is perhaps best known for its prolific lineup of Tile tracking tech. Today, we'll be talking about the $74 Life360 Tile Essentials bundle, which gives you a little bit of everything from the Life360 arsenal. This includes: 2 x Tile Mates, 1 x Tile Slim, and 1 x Tile Sticker, along with the adhesive you'll need to stick the latter.
All three types of Tile trackers will work with both Apple and Android devices; you just have to download the Life360 Circle app (not compatible with Find My or Find Hub software). While Ugreen is the only tracker brand we selected that supports recharging, all three Tile products in this bundle will last up to three years before you need to replace the trackers. Unfortunately, the built-in battery isn't removable like it is with the AirTag.
Over 2,600 Amazon shoppers wrote in about the Life360 Tile Essentials bundle, earning the tracker multi-pack a 4.4 out of 5-star score. Most feedback was relatively positive, but one user wasn't thrilled with the Life360 app's aggressive upgrade requests. We should also mention that the Life360 network is far less built up than Find My or Find Hub networks, as evidenced by one user who had trouble tracking items in a school.