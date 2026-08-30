3 Budget Bluetooth Tracker Alternatives To The Apple AirTag

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To be forgetful is to be human. That's why an entire corner of the consumer tech world is geared toward lost-item discovery. Apple's Find My Network is one of the best examples of community device tracking done right, and Apple AirTags are some of the most reliable trackers on the market. That said, they're not the only bite-sized accessories for tracking your car keys and credit cards. Several other brands make great Bluetooth trackers, and a few of these alternatives cost less than an AirTag.

At the time of writing, a single AirTag sells for $30, and a four-pack costs $80. We're also onto the second AirTag generation, and Apple claims its latest and greatest can track even more effectively, thanks to ultra-wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth technologies working in unison. You'll also be able to share AirTag access with friends, family, and other trusted contacts, and the battery (CR2032) should last a full year before it needs replacing. Definitely not bad, but that doesn't mean there isn't competition to contend with.

We selected three Bluetooth tracker alternatives to the AirTag that we'd be happy to buy ourselves. While some of these products may not be as advanced as a second-gen AirTag, they're worthy considerations for one reason or another. One of these trackers can even be added to both Apple's Find My Network and Google's Find Hub. Lastly, all three of our product picks cost less than either a single AirTag or a four-pack.