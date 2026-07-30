AirTag Vs. Third-Party Find My Bluetooth Tracker: What's The Difference?

If you're seeking a different tracker form, the Life360 Tile Slim could be perfect to put on your wallet, purse, or more. It looks like a credit card, features IP68 water and dust resistance, has a louder speaker than AirTag, a 350-foot maximum Bluetooth range, and a non-replaceable battery that can last for up to three years. It costs $29.99 on Amazon, and it's available for both Android and iPhone users.

Ugreen, for example, offers the FineTrack Air, which has a square shape, but with a built-in loop that you can attach to your keyring. It features Find My compatibility, has Bluetooth tracking, and other AirTag-like features, such as letting you know if you left an item behind. You can get a four-pack for around $20, making it very accessible, and it's exclusive to Apple devices.

Another popular third-party brand is Chipolo. Its latest POP device lets you ring your phone with the press of a button, even if it's on silent. It features up to 300ft Bluetooth range and a replaceable one-year battery. It comes in six colors, has a built-in loop, allows you to enroll in either the iOS or Android network, and costs $29.

The differences between these trackers and the Apple AirTag are that a third-party accessory can give customers different price ranges, more shapes and colors, Android compatibility, and the ability to be used without extra accessories. However, if you're prioritizing locating your item as fast as possible, then the AirTag easily wins.