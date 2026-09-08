If you're browsing gaming graphics cards, you don't have that many choices since Nvidia and AMD are pretty much holding a duopoly. Sure, there are several disadvantages of going for AMD in favor of Nvidia, mainly in terms of tech like ray tracing and driver support, but the price is something that is bound to win you over if you're stripped for cash. So, what are you getting exactly? Who owns AMD?

Just like Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices (more commonly known as AMD) is a publicly traded company on NASDAQ, so you can expect the full ownership to lean on the colorful. The largest individual shareholder is Dr. Lisa T. Su, the CEO of the company, who owns over 3.8 million shares. Right behind is Mark Papermaster, the CTO, and Jack M. Huynh, the senior vice president. Yet, the majority of the shares, over 72%, to be exact, are owned by varied institutional investors. Vanguard Group Inc. holds nearly 10% of the shares (its portfolio also includes a 6% chunk of Nvidia), followed closely by the famed BlackRock and the State Street Investment Management.

AMD is currently headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has been in the computer business since 1969. AMD didn't really hit its stride until the late '90s with the revolutionary Athlon processor, and didn't become what it is today until 2006, when it acquired ATI Technologies. AMD then released the Radeon GPU as a direct answer to Nvidia's famed GeForce line of products, starting the arms race between these two companies that rages on to this day.