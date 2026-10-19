5 Everyday Electronics You Probably Didn't Realize Are Radioactive

Even today, some everyday electronics and equipment contain radioactive materials, usually to help them perform a specific function. For instance, to detect smoke or to keep indicators active without power even in the dark, a device may be built with a small amount of radioactive material integrated into certain components. Several electronics still use these materials — including safety devices, believe it or not — and there are even some gadgets you may have in your home that could set off a Geiger counter.

The radiation emitted by household electronics varies depending on the device and how it works, but just because something emits radiation doesn't necessarily mean it contains radioactive material. Cell phones and routers, for example, transmit signals through radio frequency (RF) waves — the word "radio" in this case tells you these waves are a form of radiation, not that they are radioactive. For the products on this list, the relevant characteristic is the presence of isotopes that release energy as they decay — in other words, radioactivity — which is a process often harnessed to produce light or assist certain components.

However, even with the presence of radioactive materials, the products listed pose a nominal risk to people's health during normal use. If they remain intact and are used according to the instructions, radiation exposure tends to be very low. Still, it is important to follow the manufacturer's instructions, especially when disposing of them, since these items may require specific procedures to mitigate exposure to radioactivity.