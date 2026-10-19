5 Home Devices That Can Make Your Daily Chores Easier

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If you feel like you waste a lot of time on daily chores, technology can be a great ally to help you keep your house organized, save money, and even improve the air you breathe. For example, while robot vacuums can make daily chores easier, some users have found that a hand vacuum might fit their home better. After all, they don't require a wire, making cleaning the house much quicker and requiring very little maintenance. Other home devices that can make daily chores easier include a smart plug like TP-Link's Tapo P110M or a window-cleaning robot.

We selected these products based on customer reviews and BGR staff experience with these or similar devices. In this article, we want to highlight products that make your life easier when you're cleaning your home, whether you're coming home after a long day at work, organizing for a big party, or want everything spotless for a calm weekend.

Available at a wide range of prices, these are just a few of the many home devices that can make a difference in your daily chores. Here's what you need to know about them and how they can make your life a lot easier.