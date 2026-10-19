5 Home Devices That Can Make Your Daily Chores Easier
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If you feel like you waste a lot of time on daily chores, technology can be a great ally to help you keep your house organized, save money, and even improve the air you breathe. For example, while robot vacuums can make daily chores easier, some users have found that a hand vacuum might fit their home better. After all, they don't require a wire, making cleaning the house much quicker and requiring very little maintenance. Other home devices that can make daily chores easier include a smart plug like TP-Link's Tapo P110M or a window-cleaning robot.
We selected these products based on customer reviews and BGR staff experience with these or similar devices. In this article, we want to highlight products that make your life easier when you're cleaning your home, whether you're coming home after a long day at work, organizing for a big party, or want everything spotless for a calm weekend.
Available at a wide range of prices, these are just a few of the many home devices that can make a difference in your daily chores. Here's what you need to know about them and how they can make your life a lot easier.
Roborock's F25 Ultra Steam Gen 2
Presented at IFA 2026, Roborock's latest steam vacuum mop has been recently released and is a follow-up model from the one presented at IFA a year ago — and reviewed by BGR. In this new generation, Roborock focuses on a new Turbo Steam Mode that delivers 5,000 mg/min of steam, 2.5x more than the previous generation, and is ready in 30 seconds at up to 180 °C. With that, the company says that users can clean even the toughest stains. This product also has a separate 90º Celsius hot-water mode targeted at greasy kitchen floors, which regular robot vacuums can't always tackle. Its suction power is 25,000 Pa, which ensures all debris gets sucked up by the vacuum.
The vacuum also features a SensEdge robotic arm to help remove dirt near baseboards and corners, and it lifts the arm to prevent dirty water and debris from being pushed forward. Roborock claims the runtime is up to 100 minutes, though it may be cut in half in steam mode. Still, it can cover 780 square meters. With a 12.3 cm slim body, it lies flat to 180 degrees to fit under beds and sofas for better cleaning.
Still, after the cleaning, comes another important part: how does this device clean itself? Basically, the roller washes itself with really hot water, and then dries in as little as five minutes. It also sucks all the debris into a separate part, which you can later throw away. Customers can find it on Amazon for $699.
TP-Link Tapo P110M
Available for $29.99 in a two-pack, usually at a discount, TP-Link's Tapo P110M is a smart plug with built-in energy monitoring. Matter-certified, it works with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings. Through the Tapo app, you can track the energy used by whatever you plug in and enter your electricity rate to estimate your bill. The device is easy to set up; you can connect via Bluetooth in the app or by scanning the included Matter code. The plug is small enough not to block the neighboring socket, and the U.S. version handles up to 15A and 1,800W. Like many smart home gadgets, it uses a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi-only protocol.
While the plug isn't made for cleaning, it handles small recurring tasks, including voice control through different personal assistants, remote control, schedules, and an auto-off timer. With Smart Charge Guard, it cuts power once a device stays below a set draw for a set time, so a charger doesn't run forever. With Power Protection, it switches off an appliance that exceeds a threshold, such as a space heater above 1.5 kW. Finally, an Away Mode can turn a lamp on and off to suggest someone is home.
With that, you can think of this smart plug as an invisible helper, since you don't have to keep wondering whether you switched the iron off or whether the lamps are on/off. It also helps you run power-hungry appliances automatically during off-peak hours, especially if you're not home when it's the best time to wash clothes, and so on.
Dreame FP10 Air Purifier
At CES 2026, Dreame introduced its FP10 as the first roller self-cleaning air purifier. Priced at $499.99, it's available 40% off at Dreame's online store. This home device targets pet households, and its main feature is a dual-powered rolling brush and filter that separates floating hair and particles in 360 degrees, helping prevent clogging while keeping performance steady. According to Dreame, the collected hair goes into a sealed 0.45-liter chamber you can see into. Filtration happens in four stages, with HEPA capturing 99,97% of particles.
LoopBoost airflow makes air circulate faster, and Dreame's lab testing claims up to 22 times the hair capture of a traditional purifier. The CataFresh odor system lists a 99.9% odor removal rate, and operation is rated at 31.9 dB (A). In addition, the app and voice control provide real-time insights and remote scheduling, while an optional pet weighing tray records each pet's weight and daily routine.
What's great about this air purifier is that most devices get clogged with hair, which requires cleaning or replacement to keep them working. Dreame says its smart algorithms automatically adjust the self-cleaning frequency. It also pulls loose hair and dander out of the air before it settles on sofas and floors, which may cut down on vacuuming. Besides that, its side-table design lets it double as furniture.
Ecovacs Winbot W2S Pro Omni
Over the years, I've heard from friends who tested robot vacuums, including ones capable of cleaning windows, after all, cleaning them can be a pain. While I haven't had the chance to test one myself yet, Ecovacs is known for great robot cleaners, and the Winbot W2S Pro Omni is no different. Available for $499.99, this robot cleaner eliminates the need for manual scrubbing, ladder climbing, or dealing with streaky glass.
The all-in-one base station serves as a storage hub, control center, and power station, equipped with a large lithium battery. Thanks to it, Ecovacs promises up to 110 minutes of cordless freedom per charge, letting the robot clean up to 55 square meters of glass and other outdoor surfaces without nearby power outlets. Key features include TruEdge technology with 200 RPM high-speed pads that eliminate corner blind spots.
The robot features three-nozzle, wide-angle spray atomization technology to dissolve stubborn dirt in a single pass, a 12-stage anti-drop protective system, heavy-station suction, and a two-in-one compound cable with automatic cable management. Users can also easily switch between specialized cleaning modes, like Fast, Deep, Heavy-Duty, and Edge Cleaning. With a product like this, users can automate a high-risk, time-consuming glass maintenance task into something as simple as just pressing a button. Maybe thisise one of the best technologieshumankind has inventedd, only behind the auto-dishwasher.
Airdeer automatic trash can
Sometimes, all we need is to automate a dull task like taking care of the trash. Normally, you'd have to close the bag by hand, grab a new one, and fit it. With Airdeer's automatic trash can, you never touch the trash directly or stand over an empty can looking for a spare bag. With the A1 model, you get a 15-liter can with a motion-sensor lid and two automated tasks: pressing the touch key seals the full bag, and after you remove it, a fan loads a new one.
One refill ring holds about 20 bags, roughly 20 days of use if you pack once a day. The lid opens in 0.15 seconds using an infrared sensor with a 20-25 cm range. Voice prompts explain what to do, and a seven-hour chargelastsr 90 to 180 daye. It stands 411 mm tall, weighs 2.96 kg, and is designed for kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms.
Customers say the trash can is easy to set up and use, and it handles all the waste without you ever having to touch it. Still, keep in mind that you'll need the company's refill rings, not ordinary bin liners. On Amazon, this product with six refill rings is $129.99.
How did we choose these products
To choose these devices, we focused on home products that can make a difference in everyday use. While gadgets like Roborock's vacuum are a safe choice, as they make a night-and-day difference between regular vacuums and these steamer models with a big battery, we were careful to focus on products released recently but that have great reviews, whether from predecessor versions from real customers on Amazon, in addition to specialized reviews by the media.
With temperatures getting more extreme, when we're not sweating so much, we're freezing cold, a smart plug can help us save money on the energy bill, and other smart home automations can help with that. In addition, a home device like Dreame's air purifier can help ensure we're breathing cleaner air at home, which can be a big deal for people living in big cities. BGR also looked at devices across different price ranges that can make a long-term impact, not just something people use once and never again.
That said, these devices can make daily chores easier by giving you back time for yourself and the things that matter. With winter almost here, a few smart home devices are worth installing before it gets too cold again.