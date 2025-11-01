Roborock F25 Ultra Wet & Dry Vacuum Review: Steaming The Dirt Away
I've been covering Roborock releases for a few years now. Over this period, I've seen the company improve their robot vacuum offering by adding different kinds of mops, tweaking the design of the vacuum rollers, and adding the ability to climb small thresholds and pick up objects on the floor. While the latter still robot arms still need work, 2025 has delivered the company's best robot vacuums yet, with the Roborock Saros 10R at the top of the list.
That's why at IFA 2025, I was especially curious about Roborock's new handheld lineup with the F25 family and H60 stick vacuum cleaners. After all, we all know how to use vacuums, but I'd never tried a smart one. This is why for the past couple of weeks I've been using Roborock's recently-released F25 Ultra vacuum. The company calls it the first wet and dry vacuum with steam and hot water cleaning, which should ensure the best cleaning experience without much effort. Here's how my experience has been so far.
Roborock F25 Ultra design
The product dimensions of the F25 Ultra are 10.43 x 9.69 x 43.15 inches, which is big but not enough to occupy a lot of space, and it weighs 21.38 lbs. Made out of a combination of ABS plastic, anodized aluminum, and polycarbonate, the F25 Ultra has easy to press buttons, and everything feels very firm, giving it a sturdy yet sleek look that feels premium in hand.
Over the years, I've had mixed feelings about cordless vacuums, mostly because they needed to be charged all the time and removing and replacing the dustbin is frequently a pain. While the F25 Ultra also needs to be charged frequently, Roborock offers a dock that lets the vacuum clean itself while charging. Roborock's decision to add a dock is a point toward convenience, and I really like how easy it's to detach the clean water tank and the dirt water tank from the vacuum while it continues to charge at the station. Not only that, but it starts to vacuum from the moment you tilt it, and it has a panel that tells you how much battery it still has.
Vacuum and mopping capabilities
With up to 22,000Pa suction power and a built-in water tank, users can take advantage of a 302 degrees Fahrenheit steam blast or 187 degrees Fahrenheit hot water to break down grease. With four different modes (auto, sponge, steam, and hot-water), I'd recommend users to stick with the auto mode until you actually have a huge mess at your house that needs a specific mode.
While it's easy to add water and a cleaning solution to the F25 Ultra, it can feel a bit heavy when you're moving the device across thresholds. Fortunately, during the cleaning experience, its wheels just start moving by themselves, so it's very effortless to go around the house cleaning everything. And while Roborock claims the F25 Ultra offers edge-to-edge cleaning and cleans everything up to 0.03 inches of the wall, it still struggled with corners in my house. I often had to use a brush so the vacuum could get the dirt that was in the corners.
What I found very interesting with the F25 Ultra is that it features a 180-degree Lay Flat technology, which lets you steer the device under a bed or other furniture and control it through the app. Unfortunately, in my house, the vacuum was too big when lying down, and it couldn't do much under the furniture here due to its 4.92-inch height while flat.
AI, innovations, and the Roborock app
Roborock uses the DirTect Smart Sensor to monitor dirt levels in real time. It automatically adjusts cleaning intensity for optimal results across different surfaces, and this is why using the auto mode works so well.
Another point that deserves a mention is the tangle-free technology on the F25 Ultra. Not only does the roller work consistently, but it's also very smart with cables around the house. While I've always had issues with robot vacuums tangling themselves on my cables, the F25 Ultra doesn't suck them up, even when I'm cleaning near them. Besides that, the JawScrapers feature adds a constant pressure scraper to prevent water marks, allowing the vacuum to work effectively on hardwood floors as well as carpets.
Finally, the Roborock app is a vital part of the experience. The company does a remarkable job with its app, as it's easy to set up the vacuum, change the cleaning settings, and even manage how the vacuum will dry after you use it.
Battery capacity and maintenance
Roborock promises up to 60 minutes of battery runtime, which should be enough to clean 5,381 square feet. In my testing, around 10 minutes of cleaning time with hot water consumed 30% of the battery life, which means I wouldn't be able to get to a full hour of cleaning. With the auto mode, I would consistently use around 40% of battery in 20 minutes.
While the battery might not be amazing, Roborock was smart enough to include a dock, so the vacuum is always conveniently charging. Besides that, the cleaning process is very straightforward, so you might end up cleaning your home faster than usual with the F25 Ultra.
When you finish cleaning your home, you just need to place the vacuum in the dock, and then it will start to suck up all the dirt. While the process can be loud for around five minutes, you can let it dry the mop quietly in just 30 minutes, with an almost unnoticeable humming. Then, you have to remove the dirty tank, throw out the dirty water, remove tangled hair and other debris, and you're ready to put the tank back on. You can add up to a liter of clean water for cleaning the house and the robot itself. Around every three uses, you might need to refill the tank. I don't recommend adding a full liter, as the vacuum gets a lot heavier.
Should you buy Roborock's F25 Ultra?
Normally priced at $799.99, Roborock is currently offering its vacuum cleaner for $599.99. What makes this wet and dry vacuum an interesting option is the steam and hot water cleaning experience, making it easier to clean every surface in your home deeply. Besides, I just love the convenience of vacuuming and mopping at the same time.
However, I do wish Roborock could make the vacuum cleaner thinner and lighter. For a future generation, it would be nice if it could more efficiently clean corners. Since its vacuum part is a bit chunky, it can be tricky to use it in tighter corners and small rooms.
That said, Roborock was able to add intelligence to what I would consider a dumb product without overcomplicating the experience — after all, we just want to clean our homes as quickly as possible. Having a cordless vacuum that doesn't leave you stranded without battery power mid-cleaning is great, and its premium construction makes this a solid option to have at home.