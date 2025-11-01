Roborock F25 Ultra Wet & Dry Vacuum Review: Steaming The Dirt Away

With up to 22,000Pa suction power and a built-in water tank, users can take advantage of a 302 degrees Fahrenheit steam blast or 187 degrees Fahrenheit hot water to break down grease. With four different modes (auto, sponge, steam, and hot-water), I'd recommend users to stick with the auto mode until you actually have a huge mess at your house that needs a specific mode.

While it's easy to add water and a cleaning solution to the F25 Ultra, it can feel a bit heavy when you're moving the device across thresholds. Fortunately, during the cleaning experience, its wheels just start moving by themselves, so it's very effortless to go around the house cleaning everything. And while Roborock claims the F25 Ultra offers edge-to-edge cleaning and cleans everything up to 0.03 inches of the wall, it still struggled with corners in my house. I often had to use a brush so the vacuum could get the dirt that was in the corners.

What I found very interesting with the F25 Ultra is that it features a 180-degree Lay Flat technology, which lets you steer the device under a bed or other furniture and control it through the app. Unfortunately, in my house, the vacuum was too big when lying down, and it couldn't do much under the furniture here due to its 4.92-inch height while flat.