3 Of The Best Kits For Beginner Photographers
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Getting started in photography can be tricky when it comes down to choosing the right camera kit. Depending on the field of photography you are entering and what your budget is, there are several camera brands and options to choose from. Various camera and lens pairings have feature sets and specifications that suit specific types of photography.
It's also important to consider how you would scale your equipment as you become more accomplished. Most beginner photographers eventually start expanding their kit, and buying into a specific camera brand can either enable this or hinder it. You also need to factor in connectivity, portability, and the range of compatible accessories available to each brand.
We've taken all of this into consideration and came up with three camera kits that will start you off on your photography journey that can be expanded with accessories and lenses as you develop your skill set.
Canon EOS R100 + RF-S 18-45mm lens
If you want to learn basic principles of photography on a modern, high-quality digital camera and lens set, the Canon EOS R100 and RF-S 18-45mm kit is worth considering. The R100 is one of Canon's four best digital cameras to try for everyday use. As an inexpensive option, this bundle is an ideal place to start, supporting a wide range of photographic subjects from street and lifestyle photography to landscapes and even basic event photography.
Starting with Canon opens up the possibility of more regularly available accessory expansion, as the brand is the most popular camera brand. The R100 has full wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and, paired with the Canon Camera Connect app, can be used for seamless image transfers. The EOS R100 is a mirrorless 24.2 MP camera that features dual pixel autofocus and can shoot bursts of up to 3.5 frames per second. It can also shoot 4K video and features a Creative Assist mode that will help most beginners come to grips with adjusting settings to achieve creative effects like background blur.
The Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM kit lens is a great entry-level lens with a good short field range of zoom. It has up to 6.5 stops of image stabilization and has a minimum aperture of f/22 when zoomed at 18mm. You can get the Canon EOS R100 + RF-S 18-45mm kit on Amazon starting at just over $560. You have the option of adding a secondary lens to the kit if you want to expand the available zoom length, going up to a 300mm telephoto option for an extra $170.
Nikon Z50II + Nikkor DX 16-50mm F3.5-6.3 lens
The Nikon Z50II and DX 16-50mm F3.5-6.3 lens kit is Nikon's answer to the entry-level mirrorless category and comes with a slightly higher price point than the Canon R100. It features a 20.9 MP APS-C sensor and has the same processor seen on Nikon's flagship Z8 and Z9 models. It's one of the best mirrorless cameras you can try instead of buying a DSLR. Standout features include 3D-tracking autofocus and subject recognition, and Wi-Fi connectivity to cloud storage that doesn't require mobile pairing.
Additionally, it has a hot shoe that can be used to mount external flashes or sound devices, making it well suited to portrait and studio settings. The Z50II also has a fully articulated 3.2-inch touchscreen and can shoot 4K video up to 60p. Paired with the available hot shoe, this also makes it a good starter for users wanting great video quality for vlogging and general shooting. The Nikkor DX 16-50 F3.5-6.3 lens that comes with the body is a lightweight short-range starter lens.
It has an impressive short-range capability that can focus down to 7.8 inches away from the camera and an aperture range of f/3.5 to f/6.3, which doesn't give the best low-light performance, but should suffice for most conditions. For darker scenes or studio settings, get a tripod, especially considering that the Z50II body doesn't have built-in stabilization. The Nikon Z50 II and 16-50mm bundle is available on Amazon for just under $1,200. If you're interested in adding a telephoto option, the bundle can also be bought with a 50-250mm lens for longer-distance shots at just under $1,500.
OM SYSTEM OM-5 Mark II with ED 14-150mm Lens
The OM SYSTEM OM-5 Mark II with 14-150mm Lens bundle is excellent for nature photographers. The camera comes with a 20 MP CMOS sensor that is also capable of a 50 MP or even 80 MP high-res multi-shot mode. It has up to 7.5EV built-in image stabilization and a maximum still frame rate of up to 30 fps for action shots. The key feature for nature and outdoor photography is its IP53 water/dust-resistant certification, which helps to keep water and dust at bay when trekking outdoors.
The OM-5 Mark II can also take 4K video up to 30p and has a fully articulating touchscreen. In terms of connectivity, the camera can be paired with your mobile device for file sharing via Wi-Fi. The Olympus M. Zuiko Digital ED 14-150mm lens offers a wide range of zoom, capable of transitioning seamlessly between short and telephoto ranges without having to swap lenses. The OM-5 Mark II's in-body stabilization makes up for this lens not having image stabilization.
This lens has an aperture range of F/4 to F/22, which also doesn't provide the best low-light support. With a combination of the OM-5 Mark II's stabilization and a tripod, even a beginner can take low-light photos without having to crank the ISO to a point where noise becomes an issue. The OM SYSTEM OM-5 Mark II and ED 14-150mm Lens kit is available on Amazon for just over $1,300, and includes a set of standard accessories with a battery and a 64GB memory card to get you started.
How we chose our 3 best starter kits
We focused our selection on modern mirrorless cameras that offer better overall quality and connectivity without costing too much to purchase new. Other cameras like the Sony Alpha a6100 are also worth a look if you're looking to get into Sony's ecosystem. While this is a good direction to get any new photographer straight into mirrorless photography with the option of expanding accessories, other legacy cameras are also a viable option.
Beginner photographers who want to spend even less on a starter kit can look into Canon or Nikon's range of legacy Digital Single Lens Reflex (DSLR) Camera kits that are still widely available. Beginners who want to get top-tier DSLR cameras and are willing to shop from older ranges should also consider buying used gear. Older-generation SLRs, when paired with high-quality lenses like Canon's L-series, can still offer great image quality, but these may present more time-consuming image downloading and may lack modern wireless connectivity. If you're going to purchase secondhand, be sure to purchase from reputable outlets like KEH or MPB, and if no certification is available, make sure that the camera can be inspected before purchase.